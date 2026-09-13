Biggest Winners and Losers From Virginia's Week 2 Win Against Norfolk State

The Cavaliers remain tied atop the ACC with an undefeated record. Virginia continues to impress, coming off of a 59-3 demolition of Norfolk State. In the blowout, Will Bettridge became the program's all-time leading scorer, while several other Cavaliers recorded their first career touchdown in a Virginia uniform.

In a nutshell, there is very little to critique about the Cavaliers' effort and result. But diving deeper, there are a few storylines that emerged from Friday's game. Here are the biggest winners and losers from Virginia's victory over the Spartans.

Winner: Virginia defense

For the second game in a row, the Cavaliers only allowed one score. Virginia’s defense looked fantastic — even though a few chunk plays were surrendered. Brandyn Hillman forced a pair of turnovers once again, and both Kam Robinson and Corey Costner made their season debuts. This looks like a truly elite unit that will only keep improving.

Loser: Points on the table, to a minor extent

The Cavaliers lost the time of possession battle in three of the four quarters. Had they been able to get the Spartans off the field faster, there could have been more opportunities to score and also give more snaps to backup players. Additionally, Virginia could have improved its resume and national statistical standing by scoring another couple of touchdowns. This is a minor blemish, nothing more.

Winner: Beau Pribula

Aside from an interception, Pribula was almost perfect. He completed 12 of 14 attempts for three touchdowns and was only sacked once. Pribula looks the part of a highly efficient, ideal quarterback for Virginia’s offense. He did not have to run Friday, but he has proven that he can.

Loser: The Cavaliers’ resume

It is awfully difficult to find fault in a 59-3 win. One issue that is very real, however, is the fact that Virginia played an FCS team. What if the Cavaliers instead hosted a Big Ten team and still won by multiple touchdowns? Playing better teams will improve Virginia’s resume as it strives to reach the College Football Playoff.

Winner: Virginia’s potential

Yes, it was just an FCS opponent. Yes, the Cavaliers played an imperfect game. But even so, Virginia found ways to execute time and time again. This team has the potential to make a run back to Charlotte for the ACC Championship game. The Cavaliers are rarely penalized, dominate in the trenches and have the experience to excel in high-pressure situations.