College World Series Bracket and Schedule | 2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament

The 2024 College World Series has arrived. The 64-team field for the 2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament has been cut down to eight finalists, who will come to Omaha this week to determine this year's national champion of college baseball. See below for the full bracket, schedule, matchups, and TV info for the 2024 College World Series (all times Eastern):

Friday, June 14 [Bracket 1]
Game 1 (2pm): North Carolina vs. Virginia (ESPN)
Game 2 (7pm): Tennessee vs. Florida State (ESPN)

Saturday, June 15 [Bracket 2]
Game 3 (2pm): Kentucky vs. Georgia/NC State (ESPN)
Game 4 (7pm): Texas A&M vs. Florida (ESPN)

Sunday, June 16 [Bracket 1]
Game 5 (2pm): Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 (ESPN)
Game 6 (7pm): Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 (ESPN)

Monday, June 17 [Bracket 2]
Game 7 (2pm): Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4 (ESPN)
Game 8 (7pm): Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4 (ESPN)

Tuesday, June 18
Game 9 (2pm): Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6 (ESPN)
Game 10 (7pm): Winner Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8 (ESPN)

Wednesday, June 19
Game 11 (2pm): Winner Game 6 vs. Winner Game 9 (ESPN)
Game 12 (7pm): Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 10 (ESPN)

Thursday, June 20 [if necessary]
Game 13 (2pm): Bracket 1 winner-take-all
Game 14 (7pm): Bracket 2 winner-take-all

College World Series Finals
Game 1: Saturday, June 22nd at 7:30pm (ESPN)
Game 2: Sunday, June 23rd at 2pm (ABC)
Game 3 (if necessary): Monday, June24th at 7pm (ESPN)

2024 College World Series official bracket
2024 College World Series official bracket / NCAA

Here are the eight champions of the Super Regional round of the NCAA Baseball Tournament who have punched their tickets to Omaha:
- Tennessee
- Kentucky
- Texas A&M
- North Carolina
- Georgia/NC State
- Florida State
- Virginia
- Florida

See score updates for the Super Regional round of the 2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament here.

