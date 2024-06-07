NCAA Baseball Tournament Super Regional Score Updates | 2024 College World Series
Eight teams will punch their ticket to Omaha this weekend as the Super Regional round of the 2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament unfolds. See updated scores and schedules for each of the eight Super Regionals to see who is headed to the 2024 College World Series.
Scores will be updated following the conclusion of each game. Refresh the page for updates.
Knoxville: No. 1 Tennessee vs. Evansville
Game 1: Friday at 3pm (ESPN2)
Game 2: Saturday at 11am (ESPN2)
Game 3: Sunday at 6pm (ESPNU)
Lexington: No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 15 Oregon State
Game 1: Saturday at 6pm (ESPNU)
Game 2: Sunday at 9pm (ESPNU)
Game 3: TBD
Bryan-College Station: No. 3 Texas A&M vs. Oregon
Game 1: Saturday at 2pm (ESPN2)
Game 2: Sunday at 7:30pm (ESPN2)
Game 3: TBD
Chapel Hill: No. 4 North Carolina vs. West Virginia
Game 1: Friday at 6pm (ESPN2)
Game 2: Saturday at 8pm (ESPN2)
Game 3: Sunday at 3pm (ESPN2)
See score updates for every game in the regional round of the 2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament here.
Clemson: No. 6 Clemson vs. Florida
Game 1: Saturday at 2pm (ESPN)
Game 2: Sunday at 2:30pm (ESPN)
Game 3: TBD
Athens: No. 7 Georgia vs. No. 10 NC State
Game 1: Saturday at 12pm (ESPNU)
Game 2: Sunday at 12pm (ESPNU)
Game 3: TBD
Tallahassee: No. 8 Florida State vs. UConn
Game 1: Friday at 12pm (ESPN)
Game 2: Saturday at 11am (ESPN)
Game 3: Sunday at 12pm (ESPN2)
Charlottesville: No. 12 Virginia vs. Kansas State
Game 1: Friday at 7pm (ESPNU)
Game 2: Saturday at 3pm (ESPNU)
Game 3: Sunday at 3pm (ESPNU)
2024 NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament Schedule
Regionals: Friday, May 31st-Monday, June 3rd
Super Regionals: Friday, June 7th-Monday, June 10th
College World Series: Friday, June 14th-Monday, June 24th