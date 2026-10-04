Could (or should) UVA consider a quarterback change after Florida State demolition?

Across some publications and social media, a simple yet dangerous question has been gaining traction: Should Virginia make a quarterback change?

Starter Beau Pribula was ineffective in a 38-7 loss at Florida State. Meanwhile, in limited action, experienced backup Eli Holstein has completed 12 of 18 passes for 180 yards and three touchdowns this season.

Holstein has serious quarterbacking pedigree. In high school, he was recruited by the legendary Coach Nick Saban at Alabama. Holstein ended up transferring to Pitt — where he broke a handful of Panthers quarterback records previously held by longtime NFL players. Holstein would be a starter at many Power Four programs right now. Just not this one.

It would be incredibly rash — and dangerous — to bench Pribula after just five games. Once a choice like that is made, there is no going back. The Cavaliers will not be making that decision, barring severe injury or consistently poor play.

The issues with this football team go far beyond its quarterback. Before blaming Pribula, greater culprits include the offensive line, frequent missed tackles on defense, drops, questionable plays and a general deficit in terms of strength and athleticism compared to the Seminoles.

Pribula has actually performed quite well this season. In his first four games, he ranked top-10 nationally in passing touchdowns, completion percentage and quarterback rating. He has excelling. Pribula has only coughed up one turnover in his first five games (an interception off of a tipped pass).

On paper, his rushing statistics against the Seminoles were beyond abominable — however, the offensive line's total failure played a major role in this situation. Pribula is to blame for a couple of missed throws and a few occasions when he should have thrown the ball away instead of attempting to run. Beyond that, the 38-7 blowout rests on others' shoulders.

While some may find it tempting to see what Holstein can do, it is likely that he would not perform as well as Pribula has. The starter is far more mobile. Holstein could end up taking more sacks, or throwing multiple interceptions. Virginia's quarterback, whoever he is, is not in an ideal situation right now.

There is also a mental component to consider. The starting quarterback is the lead captain of a football team. For several months, Pribula has been the guy these Cavaliers rally around. Yes, Holstein is capable of being that leader — but the morale damage of removing Pribula would very likely have a negative impact in Virginia's locker room.

Holstein will have his turn. He will likely enter the offseason as the clear frontrunner to be the Cavaliers' starting quarterback in 2027. But for now, this is and should remain Pribula's football team.

There should be no questions about that at the moment.