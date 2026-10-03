Instant takeaways from Virginia’s demoralizing loss at Florida State

The clock hit triple zeroes early Saturday evening — but the result was sealed long before the sun started its descent past the early autumn sky.

Virginia lost 38-7 at Florida State, struggling immensely on both sides of the ball. Here are instant takeaways from Tallahassee, Fla.:

Clearly, Virginia is not an ACC contender

Two of the Cavaliers’ three wins came against lowly Norfolk State and Delaware. At the time, their win over NC State was impressive, but the Wolfpack have since collapsed. So — Virginia has only faced two decent teams (West Virginia and Florida State). The Cavaliers lost both games by multiple scores.

The contrast between Virginia’s three blowout wins at Scott Stadium and its two frustrating losses away from Charlottesville is absurd. At the moment, the Cavaliers cannot be considered a true contender for the ACC championship. Very difficult games against SMU, Wake Forest, Duke and Virginia Tech are ahead — Virginia must now win out (and likely get some help) to have a realistic shot at playing in Charlotte.

Missed tackles have been far too frequent (and costly)

Over 25 times, the Cavaliers hit a runner behind the line of scrimmage or the line to gain. And even more often, the Seminoles broke tackles and turned a broken play into a sizable gain. Virginia had a clear gameplan defensively (take away star receiver Duce Robinson). It is not the coaches’ fault that the Cavaliers did not execute said game plan properly.

All but a handful of Florida State’s gains were fueled by breaking tackle attempts from Virginia. Missed tackles were a huge issue for the Cavaliers against West Virginia — and those mistakes compounded against the Seminoles. Virginia has struggled immensely against strong running backs and athletic quarterbacks. That is alarming, especially when looking at the rest of this schedule.

Offense failed to respond

The game-sealing drives were not on defense. They were on offense. The Cavaliers could have easily gotten back into the game with a field goal or two. Instead, they did their defense no favors. Punter Daniel Sparks booted the ball seven times, usually after quick drives stalled out.

Virginia was outscored 31-0 before the offense finally broke through halfway through fourth quarter. The Cavaliers did not score in the second or third quarter. That is not a scenario good football teams experience.

Offensive line looked beyond ugly at times

Long considered one of the nation’s best offensive lines, the unit looked far from it Saturday. Virginia gave up eight tackles for loss, and averaged fewer than two yards per carry. This was clearly the worst performance by a Cavaliers offensive line in the past 15-plus games. Entering today's game, all five starters were graded as top-100 linemen in college football by various outlets. That will almost certainly not be true tomorrow morning.

This offensive line allowed a whopping 10 sacks in one game. (Florida State only had seven sacks in its first four games). There is a lot to clean up.