Dallin Hall enters portal with 'Do Not Contact' tag

Although the door to Dallin Hall returning to Virginia's basketball program is not completely shut, it seems to be closing.

Hall, Virginia's starting point guard last season, has entered the NCAA transfer portal with a "Do Not Contact" tag, according to Pete Nakos, a college football reporter for the On3 website.

NEW: Virginia guard Dallin Hall has entered the NCAA transfer portal with a "Do Not Contact" tag, @PeteNakos reports.



Hall averaged 5.9 points, 4.4 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game last season. https://t.co/erBtHVdPzK https://t.co/SOzNt8aN3Q pic.twitter.com/GHUrK68PBx — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) August 18, 2026

Hall was one of 52 athletes recently granted a fifth year of college eligibility by Judge Charlotte Sweeney. The group went to court in response to the NCAA's new "Five in Five" policy which gives athletes five seasons of college eligibility following their high school graduation.

A "Do Not Contact" tag prohibits college coaches from reaching out and allows athletes to control contact with schools. Former Virginia guard Isaac McKneely took that path last offseason before deciding to play his final collegiate season at Louisville.

The tag could mean that a player has a specific school or schools in mind, or that he or she simply wants to avoid being flooded with messages.

Hall spent two years on a Mormon mission before enrolling at BYU, where he played three seasons prior to transferring to Virginia. He started all 36 games for the Cavaliers and provided a calming veteran presence as Virginia went 30-6 and reached the second round of the NCAA tournament. He averaged 5.9 points, 4.4 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game.

In his career at BYU, Hall averaged 7.7 points, 4.1 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game in 100 contests.

Because the ruling came so close to the start of the 2026-27 academic year, many major programs — including Virginia — have already made their roster plans. Coach Ryan Odom brought in four transfers (Christian Harmon, Jurian Dixon, Kalu Anya and Jan Vide) along with German signee Nolan Adekunle and freshman Favour Ibe to supplement a veteran nucleus that includes returning starters Thijs De Ridder, Johann Grunloh and Sam Lewis.

Also back is sophomore Chance Mallory, who served as Hall's backup last season and is expected to assume the starting point guard role this fall. Even with Hall's experience, it's unlikely there would be the kind of available minutes (or revenue sharing money) that Hall might expect. The Cavaliers also would have to drop a player from their current roster to allow Hall to suit up.

Expecting that his eligibility was up, Hall participated in Virginia's Senior Day ceremony in March and reportedly worked out for at least three NBA teams (Memphis, Orlando and Washington) before the draft in June. He was not selected in the two-round draft.