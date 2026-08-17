Five on five: Virginia faces a reloaded NC State

Virginia is an ACC title contender, loaded with continuity and the potential to make a deep NCAA Tournament run. Down in Raleigh, N.C., though, expectations are unclear.

The past year has been a whirlwind for NC State. It hired Will Wade and brought on a promising portal class only to flame out, underperform and see Wade return to LSU. The Wolfpack are now starting over under Coach Justin Gainey. They should still be competitive, but the Cavaliers might have pole position once again.

PG: Chance Mallory (So.) versus Preston Edmead (So.)

Mallory’s 2025-26: 0 GS, 36 GP, 24.1 MPG, 9.3 PPG, 3.4 APG, 3.7 RPG, 42.2% FG, 34.5% 3PT

Edmead’s 2025-26 (Hofstra): 35 GS, 35 GP, 33.9 MPG, 16.1 PPG, 4.4 APG, 3.5 RPG, 40.1% FG, 38.7% 3PT

Edmead is a talented player, and performed well against Alabama and UCF. However, he lacks a significant height advantage over Mallory — and the latter’s defense is significantly better. Mallory is more proven, and is primed to explode now that he is the starting point guard for Virginia. Edmead was an underrated pickup but Mallory should have the upper hand.

Advantage: Virginia

SG: Jurian Dixon (R-Jr.) versus Christian Hammond (R-Jr.)

Dixon’s 2025-26 (UC Irvine): 35 GS, 35 GP, 30.4 MPG, 15.9 PPG, 2.5 APG, 3.6 RPG, 43.0% FG, 38.5% 3PT

Hammond’s 2025-26 (Santa Clara): 34 GS, 34 GP, 30.3 MPG, 15.6 PPG, 2.5 APG, 3.0 RPG, 48.4% FG, 39.3% 3PT

Advantage: Virginia

SF: Sam Lewis (Sr.) versus Paul McNeil Jr. (Jr.)

Lewis’ 2025-26: 35 GS, 36 GP, 25.4 MPG, 10.6 PPG, 1.4 APG, 3.6 RPG, 45.5% FG, 40.3% 3PT

McNeil’s 2025-26: 32 GS, 34 GP, 28.6 MPG, 13.8 PPG, 0.8 APG, 3.6 RPG, 43.3% FG, 42.7% 3PT

Virginia went 3-0 against NC State last year — but McNeil was often the liferaft keeping the Wolfpack afloat. He is a prolific scorer with a high ceiling, although he has battled inconsistency. McNeil could author an All-ACC season with increased shooting opportunities in 2026-27. Lewis should be right on his tail, though.

Advantage: NC State

PF: Thijs De Ridder (So.) versus Eemeli Yalaho (Sr.)

De Ridder’s 2025-26: 36 GS, 36 GP, 27.7 MPG, 15.6 PPG, 1.6 APG, 6.2 RPG, 50.8% FG, 35.7% 3PT

Yalaho’s 2025-26 (Washington State): 27 GS, 32 GP, 28.3 MPG, 10.1 PPG, 1.7 APG, 5.7 RPG, 47.0% FG, 39.8% 3PT

It has been stated several times — there are basically no power forwards in the ACC who can keep up with De Ridder. Virginia has a massive advantage over NC State at this position, especially as Yalaho adjusts to ACC competition.

Advantage: Virginia

C: Johann Grunloh (So.) versus Ven-Allen Lubin (Gr.)

Grunloh’s 2025-26: 36 GS, 36 GP, 21.0 MPG, 7.1 PPG, 0.6 APG, 5.2 RPG, 53.3% FG, 35.0% 3PT

Lubin’s 2025-26: 34 GS, 34 GP, 28.1 MPG, 13.6 PPG, 0.9 APG, 7.1 RPG, 66.8% FG, 27.3% 3PT

In the three matchups last season, Lubin often got the better of Grunloh. Neither player truly dominated, but the veteran Lubin made more of an impact. NC State’s center now returns after the Class of 2022 injunction — but Grunloh could make things closer after a full offseason of training.

Advantage: NC State

Verdict: Advantage Virginia

The Cavaliers have more continuity, bench scoring, team defense and experience than the Wolfpack do in year one of the Gainey era. Virginia may end up dispatching NC State with more ease than it did in the 2025-26 campaign.