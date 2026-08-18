Virginia basketball Coach Ryan Odom extended through 2031-32

According to Virginia Athletics, Coach Ryan Odom has signed an extension through the 2031-32 season. Matt Norlander of CBS Sports broke the news Tuesday.

“I am incredibly grateful and honored to serve as the head coach of Virginia basketball,” Odom said. “I want to thank President Scott Beardsley and Dr. Carla Williams for their confidence in me and their unwavering support of our program. This extension reflects the hard work and commitment of our players, coaches and staff, as well as the incredible support we receive from the entire UVA community."

Norlander said Odom secured a “sizable increase in pay to his staff as part of the restructured deal.” That component stands out — the length of Odom’s deal was not tremendously altered. The Cavalier staff play a pivotal role in Odom's program, including as public-facing ambassadors. Athletic Director Carla Williams commented on the extension.

“Coach Odom has made a distinct and immediate impact on our program,” Williams said. “He has instilled a strong sense of family and established a deep connection to the University for the young men within our program. Ryan is a fierce competitor who is committed to the values and legacy of this storied program. He is a winner and we are excited about the future of Virginia men’s basketball under his leadership.”

Odom’s original contract was a six-year deal through the conclusion of the 2030-31 campaign. The first year of the contract was for $3,250,000 with an increase of $100,000 each season. The contract was laden with performance-based incentives such as postseason appearances and wins, national rankings and awards.

Updated details of Odom’s extension have not been publicly released as of Tuesday, but the staff component could be a major contributor to Virginia’s success. Odom has consistently praised his top assistants such as Bryce Crawford, Matt Henry, Darius Theus and Kelsey Knoche.

That core has been with Odom since the dawn of his tenure in Charlottesville. However, other key members have departed this offseason. Associate head coach Griff Aldrich left to lead Pepperdine, and longtime strength and conditioning coach Mike Curtis departed for a role in the NBA.

In his first year with Virginia, Odom led the Cavaliers to a 30-6 record, an appearance in the ACC Championship Game and the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Virginia only lost two games before the new year.

Odom has the Cavaliers positioned for continued success in 2026-27, as he retained every single rotation player with eligibility. He also added German wing Nolan Adekunle, as well as promising transfers such as Jurian Dixon (UC Irvine).

Virginia will take on the titans of college basketball — including Duke twice, plus North Carolina, UConn, Kentucky, Arkansas, Louisville and a litany of ascending ACC programs such as Miami and Clemson.

"Virginia is a truly special place, and my family and I are proud to call Charlottesville home," Odom said. "We are excited about what lies ahead and remain committed to building a program that represents this university the right way.”