Danielle Collins and Emma Navarro Advance to Round of 16 at Paris Olympics

𝐖𝐀𝐇𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐖𝐀!!!!

Danielle Collins 🇺🇸 advances to the Round of 16 with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 win against Caroline Wozniacki 🇩🇰#OlympiansMadeHere | #Paris2024 | #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/zy5uqcFPeh