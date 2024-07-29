Cavaliers Now

Danielle Collins and Emma Navarro Advance to Round of 16 at Paris Olympics

Matt Newton

Jul 28, 2024; Paris, France; Danielle Collins (USA) hits the ball against Laura Siegemund (CAN) in the women’s tennis singles first round during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports / Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

Of the 16 women's tennis players who qualified for the third round of the singles tournament at the Olympics, two of them are former Cavaliers. Former Virginia tennis stars Danielle Collins and Emma Navarro both advanced to the Round of 16 in the women's tennis singles tournament at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Collins, who is the No. 8 seed in the draw, followed up her straight-set first round victory over Germany's Laura Siegemund with a three-set win over former World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark. After taking the first set 6-3, Collins dropped the second set 3-6, before bouncing back to win the third set once again six games to three.

Collins is set to face Colombia's Camila Osorio in the third round on Tuesday at 6am ET on Court 14 at Roland-Garros. The winner of that match will advance to the quarterfinals.

Emma Navarro, the No. 11 seed in the women's singles field, defeated Austria's Julia Grabher 6-2, 6-0 in the first round but then fell behind early as her second round opponent, Viktoriya Tomova of Bulgaria, won the first set in a tiebreaker. Unfazed by the deficit, Navarro battled back to win the second set 6-4 and then dominated the third 6-1 to claim the victory.

Awaiting Navarro in the Round of 16 is No. 6 seed and World No. 7 Qinwen Zheng of China. Navarro and Zheng will face each other in the third round on Tuesday at 6am ET on Court 7 at Roland-Garros.

UVA fans should consider an early wake-up call on Tuesday to see two former Wahoos playing in the Round of 16 in the Olympic women's tennis tournament.

Read updates on some of the other former Virginia athletes competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics here.

MATT NEWTON

Managing Editor and Publisher, CavaliersNow Email: mattnewton@virginia.eduTwitter: @mattynewtssWebsite | LinkedIn | Instagram Matt Newton is the managing editor and publisher at CavaliersNow. He has been covering UVA athletics since 2019 and has been the managing editor at CavaliersNow since launching the site in August 2021. Matt covers all things UVA sports, including Virginia basketball and football news and recruiting, former Wahoos in the pros, and coverage of all 23 of the NCAA Division I sports teams at the University of Virginia. A native of Downingtown, Pennsylvania, Matt grew up a huge Philadelphia sports fan, but has also been a UVA sports fanatic his entire life thanks to his parents, who are alums of the University of Virginia. Matt followed in his parents' footsteps and attended UVA from 2017-2021, graduating with a degree in Media Studies and a minor in Economics in May of 2021. 