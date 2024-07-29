Danielle Collins and Emma Navarro Advance to Round of 16 at Paris Olympics
Of the 16 women's tennis players who qualified for the third round of the singles tournament at the Olympics, two of them are former Cavaliers. Former Virginia tennis stars Danielle Collins and Emma Navarro both advanced to the Round of 16 in the women's tennis singles tournament at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Collins, who is the No. 8 seed in the draw, followed up her straight-set first round victory over Germany's Laura Siegemund with a three-set win over former World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark. After taking the first set 6-3, Collins dropped the second set 3-6, before bouncing back to win the third set once again six games to three.
Collins is set to face Colombia's Camila Osorio in the third round on Tuesday at 6am ET on Court 14 at Roland-Garros. The winner of that match will advance to the quarterfinals.
Emma Navarro, the No. 11 seed in the women's singles field, defeated Austria's Julia Grabher 6-2, 6-0 in the first round but then fell behind early as her second round opponent, Viktoriya Tomova of Bulgaria, won the first set in a tiebreaker. Unfazed by the deficit, Navarro battled back to win the second set 6-4 and then dominated the third 6-1 to claim the victory.
Awaiting Navarro in the Round of 16 is No. 6 seed and World No. 7 Qinwen Zheng of China. Navarro and Zheng will face each other in the third round on Tuesday at 6am ET on Court 7 at Roland-Garros.
UVA fans should consider an early wake-up call on Tuesday to see two former Wahoos playing in the Round of 16 in the Olympic women's tennis tournament.
