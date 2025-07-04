Iga Swiatek vs. Danielle Collins Prediction, Odds for Wimbledon Round 3 (Swiatek Expected to Advance)
Due to the number of upsets in the first 2-and-a-half rounds at Wimbledon, Iga Swiatek finds herself amongst the top favorites to win the tournament before she even plays in her third-round match against Danielle Collins. At +750, she's third on the odds list ahead of Saturday's action.
But, before we can look at her as a legitimate threat to win the tournament, she'll need to get past Collins, and the oddsmakers don't think the match will be as easy for her as you might think. Let's take a look.
Iga Swiatek vs. Danielle Collins Odds
Moneyline
- Iga Swiatek -250
- Danielle Collins +185
Total Games
- 21.5 (Over -120/Under -115)
Iga Swiatek vs. Danielle Collins How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, July 5
- Time: 10:10 a.m. EST
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
Iga Swiatek: How They've Fared at Wimbledon
The 24-year-old has continuously struggled at Wimbledon. She has made it past the fourth round and into the quarterfinals just once in her five appearances. She has a 69% win percentage at this tournament, compared to a 76% win percentage at the Australian Open, a 93% win percentage at the French Open, and an 80% win percentage at the U.S. Open.
She defeated Polina Kudermetova in the opening round of this year's event but then needed three sets to defeat Caty McNally, despite being a massive favorite.
Danielle Collins: How They've Fared at Wimbledon
Danielle Collins had her best Wimbledon singles finish of her career in 2024, making it through to the fourth round. In doubles, she made it to the quarterfinals in 2019 and semifinals in 2022. This year, she cruised by her competition through the first two rounds, defeating Camila Osorio in the first round and Veronika Erjavec in the second round.
Iga Swiatek vs. Danielle Collins: Prediction and What the Odds Say
DraftKings has Swiatek set as the -250 favorite to win this match, which is an implied probability of 71.43%.
These two have faced each other nine times throughout their careers, with Swiatek holding a 7-2 record against Collins. Collins comes into the match with the most recent win in the head-to-head matchup, defeating Swiatek in Rome earlier this year.
Collins' recent victory against Swiatek, along with the Pole's career struggles at Wimbledon compared to the other Grand Slams, make Collins a worthy bet at her current price tag.
Pick: Danielle Collins +185 via DraftKings
