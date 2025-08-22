Each American Player to Watch at the U.S. Open in Both Men's and Women's Draws
When the U.S. Open rolls around every August, all eyes turn to the American tennis stars competing in Flushing Meadows. It's always satisfying to see an American star hoist up the champion's trophy at the end of the two-week tournament.
For the men's players, there's an added pressure. An American man hasn't won a major tournament since Andy Roddick won the 2003 U.S. Open. Everyone's waiting to see who breaks the two-decade-plus streak for American men's tennis players.
The American women have had a lot of success in majors, specifically this year as Madison Keys won the Australian Open and Coco Gauff (the 2023 U.S. Open champ) won the French Open. Then, Amanda Anisimova competed in the Wimbledon final. We'll see if the American women can continue their successful streak at majors. It definitely helps that there's four Americans in the top-10 WTA rankings.
While you prepare to watch the 2025 U.S. Open, here are some of the American tennis players you should tune in to watch.
Men's Players to Watch
Taylor Fritz
The World No. 4 and top-ranked American man will enter the U.S. Open as a reigning finalist, a first for him in his major career. Last year, Fritz became the first American man to reach the final in Flushing Meadows since Andy Roddick did so in 2009. He lost to World No. 1 Jannik Sinner in three sets. There's a lot of hope on him this year to repeat his success from last year, and even hold up the winner's trophy himself.
Since last year's U.S. Open, Fritz went on to be the ATP Finals runner-up (losing to Sinner again), won two grass tournaments (Eastbourne and Stuttgart) and reached the semifinals at Wimbledon. His hard court season leading up to the U.S. Open hasn't been his best by any means, but he's ready to give it his all in New York again this year. -- Williams
Ben Shelton
Shelton is heading into the U.S. Open on the heels of the best tennis in his young career. The ATP World No. 6 won the Canadian Open in Toronto for his first Masters 1000 title just two weeks ago before he finally ran out of gas at the Cincinnati Open where he fell in the quarterfinals to Alexander Zverev. He made a run to the semifinals in the 2023 U.S. Open where he fell to the eventual champion, Novak Djokovic. That's tied for his best major result with this year's Australian Open where he was defeated by another champion in World No. 1 Jannik Sinner.
Possessing one of the best serves on tour, Shelton is always must-see TV. Alongside countryman Fritz, Shelton may be the United States' best bet to eventually end the men’s major drought. That's no easy feat with the newfound dominant rivalry between Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, but we'll see if Shelton can continue his strong summer at Flushing Meadows. -- Silverman
Tommy Paul
The World No. 14 has made headway in all of the major tournaments except for the U.S. Open. The furthest Paul has reached in New York is the fourth round in the past two years. He's struggled to advance to the later rounds in Flushing Meadows, so he will be attempting to make his best career finish this year at the U.S. Open.
Paul did compete in the quarterfinals of both the Australian Open and French Open this year. However, he lost to Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz, respectively, in those tournaments. He's also lost crucial matches to Jannik Sinner and Jack Draper, meaning he's struggled against the top players in the world in 2025. Paul sits in Sinner's quarter at the U.S. Open. He will have a tough challenge at hand when he likely faces one of the top players in the world if he wins past the first week, but this could be the year where Paul makes a bigger name for himself. -- Williams
Frances Tiafoe
Tiafoe is coming off a disappointing end to the Cincinnati Open where he had to retire from his Round of 16 match against Holger Rune due to a back issue. His back doesn't seem to be a huge problem, though, as he was able to rest up in time to compete at the U.S. Open's reimagined mixed doubles event with Madison Keys. The American pair lost their first-round match, which may have been a blessing in disguise for Tiafoe, providing even more time for rest and preparations ahead of the men's singles draw.
Historically, the U.S. Open has been the current ATP World No. 17's best event, making a run to the semifinals in 2022 after an emotional fourth-round victory over the legendary Rafael Nadal. He made a run to the semifinals at Flushing Meadows again last year, falling to his countryman Fritz in a five-set battle. While Tiafoe hasn't had the big result he's looking for this year, he had his best major finish on clay with a run to the quarterfinals at the French Open. If another major run awaits "Big Foe," it only makes sense it could come at his signature event. -- Silverman
Women's Players to Watch
Coco Gauff
Gauff is the only American women's player entering the U.S. Open draw as a former champion. She captured her second career title earlier this year at the French Open, but then followed that up by losing in the first round of Wimbledon. She's had a very up-and-down year, but she's always a superstar in Flushing Meadows.
The World No. 3 parted ways with her coach coming into the tournament in hopes of improving her serve—She currently leads the WTA with 320 double faults. Despite these struggles, Gauff remains a favorite to win the title in New York once again, and there's a good possibility that she will. -- Williams
Jessica Pegula
Pegula enters the U.S. Open as the reigning finalist after losing to Aryna Sabalenka last year in Flushing Meadows. It was the World No. 4's first major final in her career, and she'll be looking to find that success again this year, and finish even better.
Similarly to Gauff, Pegula shockingly lost in the first round of Wimbledon in July. She didn't finish too great at the Australian Open (third round) and French Open (Round of16) either. She has captured three titles this year, including a hard court title at the ATX Open. So, maybe she can add her fourth title of the season and her first career major at the U.S. Open. -- Williams
Madison Keys
Keys is having one of her best seasons yet, starting with her capturing her first major title at the Australian Open back in January. Keys did beat World No. 1 Sabalenka in that major final. She is a former U.S. Open finalist as she notably lost to fellow American Sloane Stephens in the 2017 tournament. She's reached two semifinals at Arthur Ashe since then, including in 2023, otherwise she's struggled to advance past the Round of 16.
Although the World No. 6 has struggled in recent tournaments, there's something about American players popping off when they arrive at Flushing Meadows—Keys has proven to be one of those players in the past, and there's a good chance she will be this year again. -- Williams
Amanda Anisimova
You wouldn't think that the current WTA World No. 9 and recent Wimbledon finalist would be the fourth-ranked American, however that's how Anisimova enters her home major. This summer, she defeated World No. 1 Sabalenka in a three-set battle (6-4, 4-6, 6-4) to reach her first major final and grab her best major result since she made a run to the French Open semifinal all the way back in 2019. The bliss at the All England Club was short lived as Anisimova didn't pick up in the game in the Wimbledon final, falling to Iga Świątek 6-0, 6-0.
She's feeling good heading into the U.S. Open though after some solid wins over the North American hard-court season, including a decisive third-round win over top-ranked British player Emma Raducanu in Montreal. Unfortunately for Anisimova, the women's singles draw at Flushing Meadows has her in Świątek's quarter, who's on an absolute tear this summer. She'd likely have to get through the World No. 2 at some point anyway, providing a chance at revenge after Wimbledon. -- Silverman
Emma Navarro
Navarro made a run to the U.S. Open semifinals last year, defeating top American Gauff, as well as Paula Badosa along the way. The current World No. 11 fell to top-ranked Sabalenka, who won the tournament, but was able to force a second-set tiebreak. Her best major finish this year came at the Australian Open, where she was defeated in the quarterfinals by Świątek.
Another deep run at Arthur Ashe this year will catapult Navarro back into the top 10 and could eclipse her career-high rank of No. 8, which she reached last year. She'd have to get by Mirra Andreeva in the fourth round to set up a potential All-American quarterfinal with Pegula, who Navarro has yet to defeat in just two WTA matches. Perhaps more intriguing, however, is a potential match with Canadian sensation Victoria Mboko in round three, who's coming off an electric win at her home tournament. The 24-year-old Navarro may just be poised for a breakthrough at her home major, even with a difficult draw. -- Silverman