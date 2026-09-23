Five players who could have an impact in Virginia's game against Delaware

Virginia hasn't lost two straight football games since the 2024 season. After dropping last Saturday night's decision to West Virginia, the Cavaliers don't plan on starting a skid now.

They're 19.5-point favorites over visiting Delaware Saturday, with both teams bringing 2-1 records into the game. Here are five players who could help them uphold that prediction (and keep the streak intact):

1. QB Beau Pribula

He's a key component of the game plan against any opponent, but he could play an even more important role than usual against the Blue Hens.

In Delaware's only loss this season, Vanderbilt freshman quarterback Jared Curtis ran for two touchdowns and threw for another in a 35-26 win. That sounds like Des Kitchings' kind of game plan: use the quarterback's legs and arm to keep the defense guessing. The QB draw plays that worked so effectively against NC State in the opener could work against the Blue Hens--and set up play-action passes to follow.

2. TE Dakota Twitty

Twitty's role (along with backups Connor Cox and John Rogers') could be twofold. Delaware's leader in sacks through three games is linebacker Blake Matthews with 2.5. Twitty may need to watch out for him on blitz packages and protect Pribula.

Also, Delaware's defense has focused on denying big passing plays. Opponents are averaging just 6.6 yards per attempt through three games. If Virginia's tight ends can connect on shallow routes, it could set the stage for deeper throws later.

3. DE Fisher Camac

The Cavaliers managed just one sack of WVU's Michael Hawkins Jr., by Nnanna Anyanwu, but Camac had a strong game with a team-high 11 total tackles. He'll need to put pressure on Delaware quarterback Nick Minicucci, who has surpassed 300 yards passing in each of the Blue Hens' two victories.

Minicucci is subject to mistakes when he's hurried. He threw two interceptions against Vanderbilt on a day when he was sacked five times. Speeding up his process could lead to game-changing turnovers.

4. CB Omillo Agard

The WVU game wasn't Agard's best. He was flagged for a costly early pass interference penalty and was part of a defense that allowed five completions of 29 yards or longer.

Delaware's two top receivers, Sean Wilson and Da'wain Lofton, are averaging 16 and 19.8 yards per catch, respectively. Wilson had a huge game against Coastal Carolina last week, hauling in nine passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns. Agard and hi fellow defensive backs have their work cut out for them.

5. P Daniel Sparks

Virginia's seventh-year specialist was a bright spot against WVU, averaging 46 yards on six attempts to earn Ray Guy Award Punter of the Week honors. The Cavaliers hope he won't be called on as often this week, but could use a similar effort to leave Minicucci and the Delaware offense with a long field to navigate.