Five Takeaways From Virginia Basketball's 73-70 Victory Over Virginia Tech
Virginia men's basketball (13-12, 6-8 ACC) battled to a 69-64 victory over the Virginia Tech Hokies (11-14, 6-8 ACC) in the Second Commonwealth Clash of the season Saturday afternoon at the Cassell Coliseum. Despite an impressive performance from Virginia Tech Guard Tobi Lawal, a strong first ten minutes and impressive showings from Isaac McKneely and Anthony Robinson lifted the Hoos to a well-earned win, the fourth in their last five contests.
A Gritty Win
After a heartbreaking loss at John Paul Jones Arena just two weeks ago against Virginia Tech, the Cavaliers battled in a tough road atmosphere, picking up their first win over the Hokies in Blacksburg since February of 2020. As the Virginia offense inevitably went through a handful of prolonged dry spells and the Hokies offense came to life, there were many points where it seemed the Cavaliers would find a way to blow their early, fifteen-point lead. Fortunately for Ron Sanchez and Co, the Hoos held on behind the offensive prowess of Isaac McKneely, the patient command of Andrew Rohde, and a surprise performance from Anthony Robinson en route to their third straight victory.
Isaac McKneely Shines
As the Virginia Tech threatened the Virginia lead down the stretch in Saturday's contest, there was one man that the offense could turn to - Isaac McKneely. The junior guard that Wahoo fans have come to know and love turned in a vintage performance, finishing with 22 PTS (6-14 3PT FG). McKneely's elite toolset from beyond the arc was on full display; his patented catch-and-shoot 3PT shot after curling off a screen had Virginia Tech fans silenced, and the CW broadcasters in awe, during the final minutes of the rivalry game.
Robinson's Career Best in Blacksburg
The Cavaliers would not be leaving Blacksburg Saturday with a victory without the career-best performance from Anthony Robinson. The redshirt freshman finished with a career-high 15 PTS (4-5 FG) and 7 REB. His presence was tangible on both ends of the floor, as he consistently battled under the rim, finishing with three offensive rebounds. This may fly under the radar, but in big minutes down the stretch, Robinson knocked down four important free throws on his way to finishing the night 7-8 from the stripe. Tonight's game was an important milestone in the early goings of Robinson's collegiate career, and Virginia fans have a lot to be excited about as the 6' 10" freshman continues to develop.
Tobi Lawal a Highlight for the Hokies
While Ben Hammond's second-half flurry may have stolen the show for the Hokie offense in the closing minutes, guard Tobi Lawal's performance deserves its own takeaway. The junior transfer from VCU turned in the offensive performance of the game, finishing with 23 points on a cool 7-11 from the field. In the first half when the rest of the Virginia Tech offense stagnated, Lawal was the only piece keeping them within striking distance of the early Virginia lead, as he scored 14 of the first 19 Hokie points.
Rohde Continues to Impress
Rohde's development as the primary ball handler for the Cavaliers has been a fun story to watch. Despite getting into foul trouble in the victory, the impact Rohde has when on the floor for the Wahoo offense was evident Saturday. When Rohde was on the floor, McKneely and Robinson thrived as he read the Virginia Tech defense, patiently finding the hot hand for easy buckets. When he was off the floor, particularly midway through the second half as he sat with four fouls, the offense struggled to produce with Dai Dai Ames leading the attack. Rohde finished with 9 AST on the night, and has asserted himself as an excellent facilitator for the Virginia offense during this struggle of a season. Looking at his last four games cumulatively, Rohde now has 34 assists to go along with just two turnovers. Is that any good?
Virginia takes on the No. 3 Duke Blue Devils on Monday, February 17 at 8 PM EST.