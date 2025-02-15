Virginia vs. Virginia Tech Live Updates | NCAA Men's Basketball
Virginia (12-12, 5-8 ACC) is set to take on Virginia Tech (11-13, 6-7 ACC) in round 2 of the Commonwealth Clash on Saturday at 2pm ET (The CW) at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia. Follow along with score updates, play-by-play, and live analysis for the game in the thread below. Updates will be posted at each timeout in reverse chronological order with the most recent updates at the top of the article. Refresh the page for updates.
Virginia 40, Virginia Tech 33 | HALFTIME
Virginia 40, Virginia Tech 33 | 0:00 FH
Saunders connects on a three-pointer from the corner via a great pass from Dai Dai Ames to close out the half. A fantastic first ten minutes of the second Commonwealth Clash of the season for the Hoos is dampened by a poor final stretch of the first half. Virginia is 7-15 from three, but 19 PTS from Tobi Lawal has the Hokies within striking distance.
Virginia 37, Virginia Tech 33 | :16.5 FH
After the timeout, Buchanan is fouled hard down low off a strong bounce pass from Rohde. Buchanan goes 1-2 from the stripe for his first points on the night.
Lawal connects on a three-pointer from the wing - he's up to 19 points, and VT is on a strong run (5-6FG in the last three minutes). Dai Dai Ames gets a quick two on the other end before Johnson powers into the lane and gets a two of his own. In a flash, the UVA lead is down to just four.
Virginia 34, Virginia Tech 26 | 3:22 FH
Anthony Robinson battles down low and finds another layup amid heavy traffic - he's up to 8 PTS early, a career-best start for the freshman. After a VT foul, UVA capitalizes with an Elijah Saunders three-pointer. The Hokies respond with another bucket from their only bright spot thus far, Lawal, as he drives and dunks home an easy bucket. He now has 14 of the 19 Hokie points, who are struggling on the offensive end (2-9 3PT).
Lawal continues to display impressive athleticism, this time on the defensive end as he nearly rejects a Dai Dai Ames layup, but it's called a goal tend - Ames gets the bucket and is up 7 PTS ( 3-3 FG). After the first Andrew Rohde turnover in four games, Rechsteiner connects on a 3PT to cut the Virginia lead to 11. After a defensive stop, Rechsteiner drains his second 3PT in a row, and the Hokies are back within single digits. Timeout UVA.
Virginia 27, Virginia Tech 16 | 7:28 FH
Virginia Tech gets a much-needed bucket on a three-pointer from Lawal - he has 9 of the 14 Virginia Tech points thus far. After a strong defensive possession from Cofie, the Hoos answer with an and-one finish from Cofie down low off another clean entry pass from Rohde, who's up to 6 AST.
Off a Tech turnover, Sharma drives and kicks it out to Dai Dai Ames, who drills a corner three - UVA is now 5-11 from three. Lawal answers with a strong finish down low, plus the foul to inject a bit of energy into a quiet Virginia Tech crowd.
Virginia 22, Virginia Tech 11 | 10:27 FH
Both teams exchange missed 3 PT attempts before Rohde drills a three-pointer for his first points of the night. Afer a quick defensive stop, UVA gets another bucket on a quick finish down low from Dai Dai Ames to extend the Virginia lead to 11 - it's all UVA ten minutes into the contest.
Virginia 17, Virginia Tech 11 | 11:40 FH
Robinson connects on both free throws to tie the game at 7 before he swats away a Jaydon Young layup attempt. Robinson's making his presence felt early. McKneely connects on a strong three-pointer, curling off of a screen on the next Virginia possession - assisted by Rohde. Lawal gets to the line for Tech and goes 1-2 again before Anthony Robinson slams home a clean, alley-oop pass from Rohde, who has 4 assists already.
After a bad Hokie turnover, Virginia capitalizes with another bucket down low from Robinson, who has 6 points early on, marking his best start of the season. After another sloppy turnover from the Hokies, Ishan Sharma connects on his first 3PT attempt of the game to extend the early Cavalier lead to 9 points. Tech finally answers with a three ball of their own, this one from Jaden Shutt for his first points of the contest.
Virginia 5, Virginia Tech 7 | 15:55 FH
Jacob Cofie gets the action started with a nice fadeaway two. Virginia Tech big-man Poteat gets the Hokies on the board with a powerful dunk down low. Tobi Lawal finishes a clean reverse layup for his first bucket of the game, before Virginia turns the ball over and Lawal attacks and draws the first foul of the game - he goes 1-2 from the line.
McKneely swishes home his first three-pointer of the game off a clean pass from Rohde before Lawal flys by Ames for another bucket on the other end. Lawal has a quick 5 points to start. Anthony Robinson checks in and grabs an offensive rebound off a McKneely missed three - two shots coming for the freshman.
Virginia Starters: Andrew Rohde, Dai Dai Ames, Isaac McKneely, Blake Buchanan, Jacob Cofie
Virginia Tech Starters: Jaden Schutt, Tyler Johnson, Ben Hammond, Tobi Lawal, Mylyjael Poteat
As we await our 2pm ET tipoff for Virginia at Virginia Tech on The CW, read a full preview of the game here: Virginia Basketball at Virginia Tech Game Preview, Score Prediction
Virginia vs. Virginia Tech Pregame Notes
- Virginia leads Virginia Tech 98-61 in the all-time series that dates back to 1915.
- UVA is 23-34 against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg and 9-20 at Cassell Coliseum.
- The Hokies have won the last four games against the Cavaliers at Cassell Coliseum and have won two in a row in the overall series, including a one-point victory in Charlottesville on February 1st, Virginia Tech's first win at John Paul Jones Arena since 2018.
- The Cavaliers haven't won at Cassell Coliseum since Kihei Clark hit a buzzer-beater to give UVA a 56-53 win over Virginia Tech on February 26th, 2020.
- Virginia Tech is currently tied for eighth in the ACC standings at 6-7 in conference play, while Virginia is tied for 11th at 5-8 in ACC play.
