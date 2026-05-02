2 Answers, 2 Lingering Questions About Virginia's Depth Chart After Spring Football

With the summer fast approaching for the Cavaliers, it is time to take a look at the depth chart and reveal a few answers and bring up a few questions for the roster. Let’s take a deep five.

Answers

Running Backs

I don’t think there will be any questions about the running back position for the Cavaliers this year. With the aggression Virginia had in attacking the transfer portal and landing three new running backs, the Cavaliers have depth. Three different running backs who can complement each other and bring different things to the offense. Virginia is deep with Jekail Middlebrook, Peyton Lewis, and Solomon Beebe. It will be a matter of pick your poison, and come down to matchups for the Hoos. It is a good position to be in for the team compared to last year, when they primarily relied on two running backs. The name to mention is Noah Vaughn, who should have a role for the Cavaliers this season. Vaughn could be that change of pace back and contribute a good amount.

Defensive Line

The Cavaliers have a really good defensive line that should be able to wreak havoc on opposing offenses next season. It has been one of the major stories this spring and has the potential to be great. They return Fisher Camac who will be a stonewall for the defense and a key player. They brought in Devon Baxter, Nnanna Anyanwu, Ezekiel Larry, Jonathan Allen, Zion Wilson, Darrion Henry-Young, and Matthew Fobbs-White. Virginis is very deep and has a solid rotation this season that will always be fresh and ready to go. With the addition of depth and new players on the roster, they should be able to gell and have a good season.

Lingering Questions

Offensive Line

The jelling of this group is a major question for the offensive line that had a lot of injuries and players out of the spring game. That helps in terms of letting young guys get reps and be able to develop. However, the majority of the offensive line has veterans like Noah Hartsoe, Drake Metcalf, Ryan Brubaker, Ben York, and Noah Josey. Virginia did address the offensive line, making two new additions, but they will need a consistent group on Saturdays. Can they gel in enough time with so many new skill position players and a tweak of the offense.

Tight End Room

The key word here is depth. Who will be a guy in this room to help out Dakota Twitty? Is it Hayden Rollinson, Connor Cox, John Rogers, Lukas Ungar, Justin Zames, or Willem Thurber? Somebody will have to step up to help out in the tight end room, which is a room in need of production. Virginia had depth issues last season with injuries and saw a bit of a dip off once Twitty went down, and they had to rely on Sage Ennis.