Three Reasons Why Virginia Can Transform Into Contender Status Next Season

Virginia spring game has come and gone for the Cavaliers and as they turn the chapter to summer ball, it is important we take a look at three moves that transform them into a contender this upcoming season.

1. Strong defensive line

Virginia didn’t waste any time in ensuring the defensive line will be improved this upcoming season. The Cavaliers brought in Zion Wilson, Darrion Henry-Young, Devon Baxter, Matthew Fobbs-White, Nnanna Anyanwu, and Jonathan Allen. They also return Fisher Camac who had a career season. In addition to the transfers they brought in, we are also seeing the development of the defensive line specifically Chase Morrison. Morrison was a true freshman last season and was all over the offensive line in the spring game and was a constant presence in the backfield. His growth can make this defensive line complete for the Cavaliers and a team that can constantly rotate in fresh defensive lineman.

2. Deep running back room

When you look at this running back room, you can’t help but be excited with what you see. The additions of Solomon Beebe, Jekail Middlebrook, and Peyton Lewis makes the team exciting to watch in the running back room. It feels like each of the three complements each other well and brings a different element to the offense. Beebe can be the change of pace back for the Cavaliers. Middlebrook has been the most consistent thus far and is tough to bring down in the open field. Lewis has all the tools to be dangerous and a top back in the ACC. Together, it is one of the best running back rooms in the conference and potentially the country.

“I also like what I saw out of Peyton (Lewis), right? And I think as Peyton takes more reps, he's probably Well, I'm not going to say probably. He is the complete package in the room, right? When you look at his size, his speed. And what impressed me about him was his feet and vision for a bigger guy. I mean, he's a big back. A bigger guy. And we all know he's got documented straight line speed. But what I didn't know was his eye-feet coordination, the ability to find the creases. And he showed me that. Now, we've just got to get him back. continue to help him build his confidence, not that he lacks confidence, it's just, it's new, right,” said head coach Tony Elliot.

3. Veteran Secondary

The secondary for the Cavaliers will look different after losing some of its veterans but the Hoos wasted no time bringing in veteran players and are already seeing some results. Virginia brought in Jalen McNair, Omilio Agard, Justin Ross, Brandyn Hillman, Jacobie Henderon, Jaylen Jones, Patrick Campbell, and Chrsitian Ellis from the portal. In the spring game, we saw a bunch of ballhawks for the Cavaliers who were making plays on the ball and getting turnovers. Exactly what you want to see from your defensive backend and as a whole. Head coach Tony Elliot has a really good group and the potential is limitless.

“One of the things we talk about is the importance of turnovers, right? The leading indicator or the most important stat in football is the turnover margin. All right? If you want to separate the good from the great, the ones that are playing in the postseason and the ones that aren't, it's going to come down to turnover margin. Very rarely is there a team that's going to be there at the end that is negative in the turnover margin. And it's equally important, right? Because with the changes to the clock, overall, the number of possessions per game is going down, where you might have In the past, you could say, "All right, we'll get 13, 14 possessions." 12 now. Depending upon whom you're playing, it could be nine. So, anytime you take the ball away, you gain a possession for the offense, but then you also eliminate a possession for them and minimize their opportunity to score points. So, it's huge. So, we'll praise the guys on defense, and then we'll challenge the guys on offense to do a better job of protecting it,” said Elliot.