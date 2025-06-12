2026 Athlete Jae'Oyn Williams Becomes Latest Commitment For Virginia Football
One day after flipping 2026 linebacker Derek Uran from Cincinnati, Virginia has made another addition to their recruiting class. 2026 athlete Jae'Oyn Williams, who plays high school football at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore (MD), committed to Tony Elliott and his staff this afternoon. The commitment comes three days after Williams was offered by the staff at Virginia.
The 5'10 200 LBS athlete is rated as the No. 136 athlete in the country by 247Sports and the No. 34 player in the state of Maryland. He becomes the 7th commit in the class.
Things might be heating up for the Cavaliers on the trail, as this is their fourth commitment in a matter of weeks.
Derek Uran plays his high school football at Elder High School in Cincinnati and while the Bearcats are not a recruiting powerhouse, being able to flip a local recruit is no small thing. Uran is ranked as the No. 1132 prospect in the country, the No. 94 linebacker, and the No. 48 player in the state of Ohio. He held other offers from Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Liberty, Ohio, Toledo, and Central Michigan.
That was the first commitment in the month of June for UVA and the first since getting a commitment from in-state athlete Alex Dunn.
Dunn plays wide receiver and defensive back in high school and has talent at both positions. The 6'1 180 LBS athlete has a chance to be an impact player at the next level with the right development. Dunn is the only in-state commitment for UVA.
Three-star offensive tackle Michael Gildea, who plays at Hun School in Princeton (NJ) announced his commitment to Tony Elliott and the Cavaliers in May, becoming the fourth commitment for the Cavaliers in the 2026 class and the second offensive lineman.
According to the 247Sports Composite, Gildea is the No. 987 ranked player in the entire country, the No. 77 OT in the country, and the No. 19 player from the state of New Jersey. He held other offers from Boston College, Duke, North Carolina, Old Dominion, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest, among others. He is reportedly going to take an official visit to UVA on the weekend of June 19th.
As the month of June rolls on, look for more targets to come off the board. Virginia's class currently ranks 73rd in the country and 15th in the ACC.