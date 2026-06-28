Every EA Sports College Football 27 rating for the Virginia Cavaliers
In this story:
After a decade-long break, EA Sports is going on its third straight year with a new college football game. The newest rendition, College Football 27, launches July 9.
Player and team ratings have already been released. The ratings vary — some are accurate, while others are a tad too high or significantly lower than expected. As a team, Virginia is ranked No. 22, with an overall team rating of 83. Below are the full ratings for every Cavalier in the game:
LG Noah Josey- 93 overall
(MIKE)LB Kam Robinson- 88 overall
(L)EDGE Fisher Camac- 87 overall
SS Ethan Minter- 86 overall
FS Brandyn Hillman- 85 overall
RB Jekail Middlebrook- 85 overall
LT McKale Boley- 85 overall
RT Monroe Mills- 85 overall
RB Peyton Lewis- 85 overall
DT Zion Wilson- 84 overall (no longer with the program)
SS Corey Costner- 83 overall (plays SPUR for Virginia)
(R)EDGE Matthew Fobbs-White- 83 overall
SS Christian Ellis- 82 overall
P Daniel Sparks- 82 overall
WR Da’Shawn Martin- 82 overall
CB Donavon Platt- 82 overall
SS Jaylen Jones- 82 overall
WR Rico Flores Jr.- 82 overall
RG Drake Metcalf- 81 overall
WR Jacquon Gibson- 80 overall
RB Solomon Beebe- 80 overall
QB Beau Pribula- 79 overall
QB Eli Holstein- 79 overall
CB Jacobie Henderson- 79 overall
DT Jason Hammond- 79 overall
WR Kam Courtney- 79 overall
RB Noah Vaughn- 79 overall
RB Xavier Brown- 79 overall
DT Anthony Britton- 78 overall
TE Dakota Twitty- 78 overall
K Will Bettridge- 78 overall
DT Jonathan Allen- 77 overall
(WILL) LB Maddox Marcellus- 77 overall
RG Makilan Thomas- 77 overall
WR Tyson Davis- 77 overall
RB Xay Davis- 77 overall
DT Darrion Henry-Young- 77 overall
CB Josiah Persinger- 76 overall
(L)EDGE Ezekiel Larry- 75 overall
WR Josiah Abdullah- 75 overall
(R)EDGE Nnanna Anyanwu- 75 overall
CB Omillo Agard- 75 overall
RT Alex Payne- 75 overall
FS Jalen McNair- 74 overall
C Ryan Brubaker- 74 overall
(L)EDGE Devon Baxter- 73 overall
TE Connor Cox- 72 overall
WR Dillon Newton-Short- 72 overall
WR Isiah Robinson- 72 overall
CB Ja’Maric Morris- 72 overall
DT Sichan John- 72 overall
RG Grant Ellinger- 70 overall
(R)EDGE Jewett Hayes- 70 overall
(MIKE)LB Landon Danley- 70 overall
LT Ben York- 69 overall
LG Cole Surber- 69 overall
FS Justin Rowe- 69 overall
TE Lukas Ungar- 69 overall
TE Wyatt Rubinoff- 69 overall (plays long snapper)
(L)EDGE Chase Morrison- 68 overall
QB Cole Geer- 68 overall
CB Kevon Gray- 68 overall
CB Lukas Sanker- 68 overall
CB Montino Williams- 68 overall
WR TyLyric Coleman- 68 overall
(WILL)LB Caleb Hardy- 67 overall
RT Jon Adair- 67 overall
FS Keke Adams- 67 overall
(WILL)LB Myles Brown- 67 overall
TE Willem Thurber- 67 overall
LG Grayson Reid- 63 overall
Throughout the season, EA will alter ratings as it so chooses. Right now, there are a few notable ratings that may raise some eyebrows — namely that both of Virginia’s top quarterbacks are listed below an 80 grade. Positions could change as well.
Other than Noah Josey starting at left guard, the rest of the offensive line could shift — perhaps Metcalf moves to center, or Boley to the interior.
EA College Football 27 will be available on multiple consoles, as well as mobile. Fans can play as Virginia, filling the roles of Justin Speros and Tony Elliott, as well as the Cavaliers on the field.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Xander Tilock is a new staff writer for Virginia on SI. He previously spent four years as a Senior Writer/Sports Editor for The Cavalier Daily, where he was named the Literary Writer of the Year in 2023. He authored the publication’s most articles since 2017. Outside of journalistic endeavors, Xander graduated with distinction from the University of Virginia in 2026. He is also a proud owner of the Green Bay Packers — and for a final twist, you can find him acting, writing, directing, and producing films. Follow Xander on X @xandertilockFollow xandertilock