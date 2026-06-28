Every EA Sports College Football 27 rating for the Virginia Cavaliers

After a decade-long break, EA Sports is going on its third straight year with a new college football game. The newest rendition, College Football 27, launches July 9.

Player and team ratings have already been released. The ratings vary — some are accurate, while others are a tad too high or significantly lower than expected. As a team, Virginia is ranked No. 22, with an overall team rating of 83. Below are the full ratings for every Cavalier in the game:

LG Noah Josey- 93 overall

(MIKE)LB Kam Robinson- 88 overall

(L)EDGE Fisher Camac- 87 overall

SS Ethan Minter- 86 overall

FS Brandyn Hillman- 85 overall

RB Jekail Middlebrook- 85 overall

LT McKale Boley- 85 overall

RT Monroe Mills- 85 overall

RB Peyton Lewis- 85 overall

DT Zion Wilson- 84 overall (no longer with the program)

SS Corey Costner- 83 overall (plays SPUR for Virginia)

(R)EDGE Matthew Fobbs-White- 83 overall

SS Christian Ellis- 82 overall

P Daniel Sparks- 82 overall

WR Da’Shawn Martin- 82 overall

CB Donavon Platt- 82 overall

SS Jaylen Jones- 82 overall

WR Rico Flores Jr.- 82 overall

RG Drake Metcalf- 81 overall

WR Jacquon Gibson- 80 overall

RB Solomon Beebe- 80 overall

QB Beau Pribula- 79 overall

QB Eli Holstein- 79 overall

CB Jacobie Henderson- 79 overall

DT Jason Hammond- 79 overall

WR Kam Courtney- 79 overall

RB Noah Vaughn- 79 overall

RB Xavier Brown- 79 overall

DT Anthony Britton- 78 overall

TE Dakota Twitty- 78 overall

K Will Bettridge- 78 overall

DT Jonathan Allen- 77 overall

(WILL) LB Maddox Marcellus- 77 overall

RG Makilan Thomas- 77 overall

WR Tyson Davis- 77 overall

RB Xay Davis- 77 overall

DT Darrion Henry-Young- 77 overall

CB Josiah Persinger- 76 overall

(L)EDGE Ezekiel Larry- 75 overall

WR Josiah Abdullah- 75 overall

(R)EDGE Nnanna Anyanwu- 75 overall

CB Omillo Agard- 75 overall

RT Alex Payne- 75 overall

FS Jalen McNair- 74 overall

C Ryan Brubaker- 74 overall

(L)EDGE Devon Baxter- 73 overall

TE Connor Cox- 72 overall

WR Dillon Newton-Short- 72 overall

WR Isiah Robinson- 72 overall

CB Ja’Maric Morris- 72 overall

DT Sichan John- 72 overall

RG Grant Ellinger- 70 overall

(R)EDGE Jewett Hayes- 70 overall

(MIKE)LB Landon Danley- 70 overall

LT Ben York- 69 overall

LG Cole Surber- 69 overall

FS Justin Rowe- 69 overall

TE Lukas Ungar- 69 overall

TE Wyatt Rubinoff- 69 overall (plays long snapper)

(L)EDGE Chase Morrison- 68 overall

QB Cole Geer- 68 overall

CB Kevon Gray- 68 overall

CB Lukas Sanker- 68 overall

CB Montino Williams- 68 overall

WR TyLyric Coleman- 68 overall

(WILL)LB Caleb Hardy- 67 overall

RT Jon Adair- 67 overall

FS Keke Adams- 67 overall

(WILL)LB Myles Brown- 67 overall

TE Willem Thurber- 67 overall

LG Grayson Reid- 63 overall

Throughout the season, EA will alter ratings as it so chooses. Right now, there are a few notable ratings that may raise some eyebrows — namely that both of Virginia’s top quarterbacks are listed below an 80 grade. Positions could change as well.

Other than Noah Josey starting at left guard, the rest of the offensive line could shift — perhaps Metcalf moves to center, or Boley to the interior.

EA College Football 27 will be available on multiple consoles, as well as mobile. Fans can play as Virginia, filling the roles of Justin Speros and Tony Elliott, as well as the Cavaliers on the field.