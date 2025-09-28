ACC Football Power Rankings: Week Six
Week five of the college football season has now come to an end. The matchups this week were filled with shocking outcomes and unexpected triumphs, particularly in the ACC. As a result, the updated power rankings show significant movement.
Here's what the rankings are looking like heading into week six:
17. Stanford (1-3, 1-1)
Still sitting at No. 17 in the ACC power rankings is the Stanford Cardinal. However, they did just come off an incredibly tight victory of 30-29 against SJSU. During week six, Stanford will have a break, giving them a chance to prepare for their SMU game on Oct. 11.
16. North Carolina (2-2, 0-0)
This was a bye week for North Carolina. After their brutal 34-9 blowout during week four, the program must step it up if they want to see success on Oct. 4 when they face Clemson.
15. Virginia Tech (2-3, 1-0)
Virginia Tech just endured a nail-biting game against NC State, resulting in a 23-21 victory over the Wolfpack. This marked their second consecutive win, and they're likely to land a third next weekend over Wake Forest.
14. Boston College (1-3, 0-2)
Boston College hit the ground running with offensive explosions on Saturday while facing California. Although the 28-24 victory was secured by the Golden Bears, the Eagles did show that they are improving offensively, which was one of their top priorities coming off their previous matchup.
13. Clemson (1-3, 0-2)
The Tigers were on a bye week and did not play over the weekend. Their next game is scheduled for Oct. 4 against UNC.
12. Wake Forest (2-2, 0-2)
The Demon Deacons put up a tough fight throughout their Georgia Tech matchup in week five. Wake Forest isn't known to be a fierce competitor in the ACC, but their tight overtime score of 30-29 left fans wondering if the Demon Deacons are slowly carving out a new name for themselves, despite Georgia Tech claiming the win.
11. SMU (2-2, 0-0)
How SMU fares in week six will be telling. They dropped their week four matchup 35-24, but their upcoming opponent —Syracuse — did the same this weekend by an even larger margin. This was a bye week for SMU, so fans are hoping that they have taken the time to rest and regroup before they meet Syracuse on Saturday afternoon.
10. Pittsburgh (2-2, 0-1)
Pittsburgh entered their week five game against Louisville with some additional vigor, kicking off the first quarter with a whopping 17-0 lead. This lead didn't last for long, though. As Louisville has a tendency to do, they surged ahead during the second quarter and wouldn't let up from there. This could have been a good opportunity for the Panthers to prove themselves, but the offense struggled as the game progressed.
9. Syracuse (3-2, 1-1)
After Syracuse upset Clemson 34-21 during week four, Syracuse fans were hoping that they'd carry this same level of momentum into their latest matchup with Duke. It was made clear early on that this would not be the case. In fact, head coach Fran Brown even stated, "We did not play tough football. It shouldn't look like that, it's not good." Syracuse is now scrambling to fix their woes before they hit the road to play SMU.
8. NC State (3-2, 1-2)
NC State fell to Virginia Tech and suffered yet another loss. The Wolfpack has some major gaps in its program right now, particularly with defensive coordinator DJ Eliot being away as he grapples with a family tragedy. There are major deficiencies within their defense right now that will need to be corrected moving forward.
7. Florida State (3-1, 0-1)
Florida State entered Friday's game expecting to send Virginia home with their heads hung low. This took a turn rather quickly, and the Seminoles fell behind, unable to find their footing. Even with Tommy Castellanos in command, FSU simply couldn't ward off UVA's squad. This was only the beginning of a difficult stretch for Florida State. Saturday, they will play Miami at Hard Rock Stadium with expectations of it being a taxing contest.
6. Duke (3-2, 2-0)
Considering the blowout victory that Duke had against Syracuse over the weekend, it's no surprise that the Blue Devils have found a new home in the power rankings. Syracuse lost with a humiliating score of 38-3. In week six, Duke will be facing California for a late night matchup.
5. California (4-1, 1-0)
The Golden Bears are coming off a 28-24 victory from their week five game, but they shouldn't celebrate too much as they're scheduled to face Duke on Saturday. This will be a trying matchup for both programs, but inconsistency on California's end could hinder their chances of coming out on top.
4. Louisville (4-0, 2-0)
Louisville faced Pittsburgh for their latest game, and while it looked like the Panthers were going to control the contest after finishing the first quarter 17-0, Louisville rallied for the remaining three quarters and was able to defeat Pittsburgh 34-27. Their comeback during the second quarter was nothing short of impressive. Next weekend, the Cardinals will go head-to-head against Virginia. Considering the success that UVA has been having, Louisville will need to heavily rely on its defensive unit.
3. Virginia (4-1, 2-0)
To be candid, not many people saw UVA coming out on top over Florida State on Friday night. In fact, the chances of doing so were rather slim. The double overtime thriller went down in history as one of Virginia's most unbelievable games. Taking home such a shocking 46-38 win was a major boost in confidence for the program, which only helps them as they head into their week six matchup against Louisville.
2. Miami (4-0, 0-0)
This was a bye week for the Hurricanes. Their next matchup will take place on Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m. EST against Florida State. Miami has been a dominant ACC title contender this season, and the Seminoles have recently faced a brutal defeat; the Hurricanes could certainly be successful in week six.
1. Georgia Tech (5-0, 2-0)
Georgia Tech's victory over Wake Forest on Saturday was much tighter than anticipated. With a final score of 30-29, the Yellow Jackets just barely scraped by. Their slow start was telling — this was not going to be a smooth game. However, with a second-half surge from Haynes King and a fierce overtime performance, Georgia Tech was able to pull off the too-close-for-comfort victory.