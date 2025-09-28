Cavaliers Now

ACC Football Power Rankings: Week Six

How are the ACC power rankings looking after week five?

Maria Aldrich

Sep 26, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliott (L) watches a video review of a called targeting penalty on Cavaliers safety Antonio Clary (0) against the Florida State Seminoles during the second quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Sep 26, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliott (L) watches a video review of a called targeting penalty on Cavaliers safety Antonio Clary (0) against the Florida State Seminoles during the second quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

Week five of the college football season has now come to an end. The matchups this week were filled with shocking outcomes and unexpected triumphs, particularly in the ACC. As a result, the updated power rankings show significant movement.

Here's what the rankings are looking like heading into week six:

17. Stanford (1-3, 1-1)

Still sitting at No. 17 in the ACC power rankings is the Stanford Cardinal. However, they did just come off an incredibly tight victory of 30-29 against SJSU. During week six, Stanford will have a break, giving them a chance to prepare for their SMU game on Oct. 11.

16. North Carolina (2-2, 0-0)

This was a bye week for North Carolina. After their brutal 34-9 blowout during week four, the program must step it up if they want to see success on Oct. 4 when they face Clemson.

15. Virginia Tech (2-3, 1-0)

A group of football players in red and white uniforms on the green field while one player goes to throw a brown football
Sep 27, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones (1) attempts to throw the ball during the first half of the game against North Carolina State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Virginia Tech just endured a nail-biting game against NC State, resulting in a 23-21 victory over the Wolfpack. This marked their second consecutive win, and they're likely to land a third next weekend over Wake Forest.

14. Boston College (1-3, 0-2)

Boston College hit the ground running with offensive explosions on Saturday while facing California. Although the 28-24 victory was secured by the Golden Bears, the Eagles did show that they are improving offensively, which was one of their top priorities coming off their previous matchup.

13. Clemson (1-3, 0-2)

The Tigers were on a bye week and did not play over the weekend. Their next game is scheduled for Oct. 4 against UNC.

12. Wake Forest (2-2, 0-2)

A football player in a dark uniform running between two other players in white uniforms while holding a brown football
Sep 27, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons running back Demond Claiborne (1) runs the ball against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive lineman Matthew Alexander (33) during the fourth quarter at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

The Demon Deacons put up a tough fight throughout their Georgia Tech matchup in week five. Wake Forest isn't known to be a fierce competitor in the ACC, but their tight overtime score of 30-29 left fans wondering if the Demon Deacons are slowly carving out a new name for themselves, despite Georgia Tech claiming the win.

11. SMU (2-2, 0-0)

How SMU fares in week six will be telling. They dropped their week four matchup 35-24, but their upcoming opponent —Syracuse — did the same this weekend by an even larger margin. This was a bye week for SMU, so fans are hoping that they have taken the time to rest and regroup before they meet Syracuse on Saturday afternoon.

10. Pittsburgh (2-2, 0-1)

Pittsburgh entered their week five game against Louisville with some additional vigor, kicking off the first quarter with a whopping 17-0 lead. This lead didn't last for long, though. As Louisville has a tendency to do, they surged ahead during the second quarter and wouldn't let up from there. This could have been a good opportunity for the Panthers to prove themselves, but the offense struggled as the game progressed.

9. Syracuse (3-2, 1-1)

A football player in a blue and orange uniform trying to tackle a player in a white uniform who is holding a brown football
Sep 27, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Anderson Castle (4) scores a touchdown as Syracuse Orange defensive back Duce Chestnut (2) attempts a tackle in the fourth quarter at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

After Syracuse upset Clemson 34-21 during week four, Syracuse fans were hoping that they'd carry this same level of momentum into their latest matchup with Duke. It was made clear early on that this would not be the case. In fact, head coach Fran Brown even stated, "We did not play tough football. It shouldn't look like that, it's not good." Syracuse is now scrambling to fix their woes before they hit the road to play SMU.

8. NC State (3-2, 1-2)

NC State fell to Virginia Tech and suffered yet another loss. The Wolfpack has some major gaps in its program right now, particularly with defensive coordinator DJ Eliot being away as he grapples with a family tragedy. There are major deficiencies within their defense right now that will need to be corrected moving forward.

7. Florida State (3-1, 0-1)

Florida State entered Friday's game expecting to send Virginia home with their heads hung low. This took a turn rather quickly, and the Seminoles fell behind, unable to find their footing. Even with Tommy Castellanos in command, FSU simply couldn't ward off UVA's squad. This was only the beginning of a difficult stretch for Florida State. Saturday, they will play Miami at Hard Rock Stadium with expectations of it being a taxing contest.

6. Duke (3-2, 2-0)

A football player in a white and blue No. 20 uniform running with a brown football tucked into his arm.
Sep 27, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) carries the ball in the second quarter against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Considering the blowout victory that Duke had against Syracuse over the weekend, it's no surprise that the Blue Devils have found a new home in the power rankings. Syracuse lost with a humiliating score of 38-3. In week six, Duke will be facing California for a late night matchup.

5. California (4-1, 1-0)

The Golden Bears are coming off a 28-24 victory from their week five game, but they shouldn't celebrate too much as they're scheduled to face Duke on Saturday. This will be a trying matchup for both programs, but inconsistency on California's end could hinder their chances of coming out on top.

4. Louisville (4-0, 2-0)

Louisville faced Pittsburgh for their latest game, and while it looked like the Panthers were going to control the contest after finishing the first quarter 17-0, Louisville rallied for the remaining three quarters and was able to defeat Pittsburgh 34-27. Their comeback during the second quarter was nothing short of impressive. Next weekend, the Cardinals will go head-to-head against Virginia. Considering the success that UVA has been having, Louisville will need to heavily rely on its defensive unit.

3. Virginia (4-1, 2-0)

Two football players in navy blue uniforms and helmets pushing their heads together in front of a large crowd in the stadium.
Sep 26, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Trell Harris (11) celebrates with Cavaliers tight end Dakota Twitty (9) after catches a two point conversion as Florida State Seminoles defensive back Jerry Wilson (19) defends in the second overtime period at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

To be candid, not many people saw UVA coming out on top over Florida State on Friday night. In fact, the chances of doing so were rather slim. The double overtime thriller went down in history as one of Virginia's most unbelievable games. Taking home such a shocking 46-38 win was a major boost in confidence for the program, which only helps them as they head into their week six matchup against Louisville.

2. Miami (4-0, 0-0)

This was a bye week for the Hurricanes. Their next matchup will take place on Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m. EST against Florida State. Miami has been a dominant ACC title contender this season, and the Seminoles have recently faced a brutal defeat; the Hurricanes could certainly be successful in week six.

1. Georgia Tech (5-0, 2-0)

Georgia Tech's victory over Wake Forest on Saturday was much tighter than anticipated. With a final score of 30-29, the Yellow Jackets just barely scraped by. Their slow start was telling — this was not going to be a smooth game. However, with a second-half surge from Haynes King and a fierce overtime performance, Georgia Tech was able to pull off the too-close-for-comfort victory.

More Virginia News:

feed

Published
Maria Aldrich
MARIA ALDRICH

Home/Football