Three-Star Running Back Noah Vaughn Commits to Virginia Football

Vaughn chose UVA over offers from Coastal Carolina, Army, Navy, Appalachian State and several others

Noah Vaughn (Maryville, TN) Photo courtesy of Danny Parker/5 Star Preps

The Virginia football recruiting class of 2023, the first class to be entirely recruited by Tony Elliott and his staff, is beginning to take shape. The Cavaliers landed their eighth verbal commit in the class from three-star running back Noah Vaughn, who announced his commitment to Virginia on Monday.

Vaughn, a 5'9", 185-pound running back from Maryville High School in Tennessee, made two visits to UVA in the month of June. Virginia running backs coach Keith Gaither hosted Vaughn on an unofficial visit last weekend after Vaughn had initially come to Charlottesville to participate in a camp earlier in the month. Vaughn clicked with Gaither and senior running back Perris Jones and made the decision to commit to UVA shortly after his visit.

Vaughn chose the Cavaliers over offers from Coastal Carolina, Army, Navy, Richmond, Tulane, Rice, and several Ivy League schools, including Harvard, Dartmouth, and Princeton. A three-star prospect per 247Sports, Vaughn is the No. 57-ranked player from Tennessee in the class of 2023. Vaughn is the second class of 2023 running back to commit to Virginia, joining Donte Hawthorne (Fredericksburg, VA).

Noah Vaughn is the eighth verbal commit in the UVA football recruiting class of 2023:

offensive lineman Cole Surber (committed April 29th)

running back Donte Hawthorne (committed May 29th)

cornerback Jarvis Lee (committed June 5th)

defensive lineman Miles Greene (committed June 6th)

wide receiver Amare Thomas (committed June 17th)

tight end TeKai Kirby (committed June 24th)

defensive lineman Rodney Lora (committed June 24th)

running back Noah Vaughn (committed June 27th)

See more details on each of Virginia's class of 2023 football commits here.

