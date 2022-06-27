Skip to main content

UVA Football Lands Second Commit of the Day From Cornerback Keandre Walker

Walker chose Virginia over offers from 15 other schools, including Air Force, Army, JMU, and Ohio
Keandre Walker, Virginia Cavaliers football

Keandre Walker (Denver, NC)

Make that two commitments on Monday for Tony Elliott and company. 

A few hours after receiving a commitment from three-star running back Noah Vaughn, Virginia football landed a verbal commit from Keandre Walker, a 6'3" cornerback from Denver, North Carolina. 

The Cavaliers extended a scholarship offer to Walker on June 16th and he quickly scheduled a visit to Charlottesville for June 19th, where he spent time beginning to build a relationship with defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach John Rudzinski.

Just over a week later, Walker announced his commitment to Virginia, choosing the Cavaliers over offers from 15 other schools, including Air Force, Army, James Madison, Richmond, William & Mary, Ohio, Miami (Ohio) and more. Walker, who played both cornerback and wide receiver for East Lincoln High School in Denver, is the first defensive back to commit to Virginia in the recruiting class of 2023. 

Keandre Walker is the ninth verbal commit in the UVA football recruiting class of 2023:

  • offensive lineman Cole Surber (committed April 29th)
  • running back Donte Hawthorne (committed May 29th)
  • cornerback Jarvis Lee (committed June 5th)
  • defensive lineman Miles Greene (committed June 6th)
  • wide receiver Amare Thomas (committed June 17th)
  • tight end TeKai Kirby (committed June 24th)
  • defensive lineman Rodney Lora (committed June 24th)
  • running back Noah Vaughn (committed June 27th)
  • defensive back Keandre Walker (committed June 27th)

See more details on each of Virginia's class of 2023 football commits here.

In This Article (1)

