Brennan Armstrong Named ACC Co-Quarterback of the Week

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced its Football Players of the Week for week one of the college football season on Tuesday. Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong was named ACC Co-Quarterback of the week, sharing the award with Boston College’s Phil Jurkovec.

Armstrong led Virginia to a dominant 43-0 victory over William & Mary on Saturday night, completing 21 of 31 passing attempts for 339 yards and two passing touchdowns, including a 65-yard strike to Demick Starling. The 339-yard passing performance set a UVA program record for most passing yards in a season opener and was Armstrong’s second career game of over 300 passing yards. Armstrong also added two rushing touchdowns.

UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall complimented Armstrong’s improvement through the game, saying, “The game continued to slow down and he continued to speed up: his decision-making, his rhythm, his certainty, his confidence, his execution. It just got better and better and better.”

This is Armstrong’s first time winning the ACC Quarterback of the Week award and the first time a UVA quarterback has won the award since Bryce Perkins won it twice in the 2019 season.