Brennan Armstrong Named Davey O'Brien Award Semifinalist

Armstrong was one of 20 quarterbacks named semifinalists for the National Quarterback Award

Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong was named a semifinalist for the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback. Armstrong was one of 20 quarterbacks in college football to make the list.

Armstrong has been racking up placements on national awards lists throughout his record-breaking season. The junior quarterback is on the semifinalist list for the Davey O'Brien Award and the Maxwell Award, the Midseason Watch List for the Manning Award, a finalist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

The UVA quarterback continues to lead the country in passing with 3,557 yards and and total offense with 3,828 yards. Armstrong was one of four ACC quarterbacks named semifinalists for the award, joining Wake Forest's Sam Hartman, North Carolina's Sam Howell, and Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett.

Three finalists will be selected from the group of 20 semifinalists through a combination of fan voting and ballots from the Davey O'Brien National Selection Committee. Fans can vote for Brennan Armstrong through the official Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

The three finalists will be announced on November 23rd and the winner of the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award will be announced on December 9th during the College Football Awards on ESPN.

