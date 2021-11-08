Skip to main content
    • November 8, 2021
    Mendenhall: Virginia“Planning” on Brennan Armstrong Playing on Saturday
    Publish date:

    Bronco Mendenhall did not give an update on Armstrong’s status, but said “I’m planning on him being our quarterback”
    Author:

    Photo courtesy of Jeffrey Swinger/USA TODAY Sports

    Virginia football head coach Bronco Mendenhall did not provide details on quarterback Brennan Armstrong’s injury status during Monday’s press conference ahead of the game against Notre Dame on Saturday night.

    But, Mendenhall did say, “I’m planning on him [Armstrong] being our quarterback.”

    Armstrong suffered a rib injury in the fourth quarter of Virginia’s 66-49 loss at BYU on October 30th and did not return. The UVA football program has been quiet through the bye week when it comes to addressing the severity of Armstrong’s injury as well as the timetable for his return.

    On Saturday, Armstrong provided a vaguely optimistic update to CBS 19’s Danielle Stein. “From the hit to now, I’m 100% a lot better than that, so I’m all good,” Armstrong said. “I’ll be fine, I mean I’m walking around.”

    Although the tone of Armstrong’s comments was positive, he also said, “We’re gonna be good no matter who’s out there. I’m not worried about it at all.”

    Mendenhall said that he did not have an update on Armstrong’s status, but it is unclear whether the team knows if he is starting and is simply keeping that information undisclosed, or if the team is still uncertain if Armstrong will be able to play come Saturday.

    Mendenhall added that he likely would not have an update on Brennan Armstrong until the Notre Dame game begins on Saturday night. 

    Brennan Armstrong Virginia Cavaliers football
