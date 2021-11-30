Virginia Tech Hires Penn State DC Brent Pry as Next Head Coach

Virginia Tech has selected its new head football coach.

Brent Pry, who spent the last eight seasons as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Penn State, was named Virginia Tech’s head football coach as announced by Virginia Tech Director of Athletics Whit Babcock on Tuesday.

“We are excited to welcome Coach Pry, Amy, and their family to Virginia Tech and the Blacksburg community,” said Babcock. “I’m confident that Hokies everywhere will come together to embrace and support them as we enter this new chapter in the history of Virginia Tech Football.”

Pry previously served as a graduate assistant for Virginia Tech from 1995 to 1997 under head coach Frank Beamer.

“Even after I departed Blacksburg, I always continued to appreciate Virginia Tech, its great players, its championship teams, and its wonderful traditions from afar,” Pry said.

J.C. Price, who served as interim head coach for the past two games for Virginia Tech, will remain on the staff as associate head coach/defensive coach.

In addition to coaching at Penn State since 2014, Pry has also been a defensive coach at Vanderbilt, Memphis, Louisiana-Lafayette, Western Carolina, and East Stroudsburg. Pry played defensive back at the University of Buffalo until 1992.

“It’s been such a pleasure to watch Brent grow, mature, and excel at a very high level in the coaching profession,” said former Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster. “I’m so excited that he’s earned this opportunity to lead our football program.”

Pry was a nominee for the 2021 Broyles Award, presented to the nation’s top assistant coach.

Brent Pry will be officially introduced as the Virginia Tech head football coach at 9am on Thursday in Blacksburg.

Read the official press release from Virginia Tech here: Brent Pry named Virginia Tech Football head coach

