Bryce Hall’s Impressive Early-Season NFL Numbers

The former UVA cornerback has been a bright spot for a struggling New York Jets team in the first two weeks of the NFL season

Two weeks ago, I wrote about how Bryce Hall had a chance for a breakout year as the New York Jets’ No. 1 cornerback this season:

“Bryce Hall will be tested early and often against the NFL’s best receivers this season, but a great challenge is also a great opportunity, and Hall has a chance like no other for a breakout season in 2021.”

Although the Jets have struggled so far through the first two weeks of the NFL season, losing to the Panthers and the Patriots, Hall and the rest of the Jets’ relatively inexperienced defensive backs unit have been a bright spot.

Per Pro Football Focus, the New York Jets defensive backs are allowing 5.0 air yards per reception (3rd in the NFL), 8.5 yards per reception (4th), 5.9 yards per target (6th), and 0.84 yards per cover snap (6th).

The Jets have one of only three cornerback units who have not allowed a single touchdown this season and they are the only group of defensive backs with zero touchdowns allowed and zero penalties this season.

“Guidry, Michael Carter II, Echols, and Bryce [Hall] have been playing fantastically,” said Jets head coach Robert Saleh on the play of the Jets’ cornerbacks. “These guys are only going to get better with more reps.”

Bryce Hall’s stats have been the most impressive out of the group, as he locked down the entire right side of the field against the Panthers and Patriots. The mark of a good cornerback performance is that you never hear his name called because the opposing quarterback never targeted the receiver he was covering.

Through the first two weeks of the season, Hall has only been targeted a total of three times, allowing just two receptions for 41 receiving yards. Against the Panthers, Hall was targeted just two times, allowing one nine-yard reception on 37 total snaps in coverage. Against the Patriots, Hall allowed one reception for 32 yards on his only target of the game. The 32-yard reception was a pass play to the tight end Hunter Henry due to a miscommunication between Hall and Jets linebacker Quincy Williams on who was supposed to tag the tight end.

Hall is averaging 24.0 coverage snaps per target, first in the NFL among cornerbacks with at least 50 coverage snaps. He has allowed zero touchdowns and zero missed tackles.

While it is still far too early to draw any long-term conclusions, the early numbers suggest that Bryce Hall and the Jets cornerback unit are on their way to becoming a strength for the New York Jets this season.

Join the conversation about this article at Cavaliers Now Forums

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Tony Bennett's Masterful 2021 Recruiting Campaign

Game Preview: Virginia vs. Wake Forest

Three Former Cavaliers Crack Sports Illustrated's Top 100 NBA Players

No. 7 Virginia Women's Soccer Takes Down No. 2 Duke 1-0