Can Virginia's Special Teams Unit Find Answers To Their Biggest Questions?

As Virginia reloaded for the 2026 season, several new players shuffled in as others left to chase their NFL dreams or join another program. But while many Cavaliers will be new this season, a healthy amount are longtime contributors.

Continuity especially rings true on special teams — where Will Bettridge and Daniel Sparks are back for year five with Virginia. There is some newness around them, though. The Cavaliers will have new returners, gunners and blockers as they try to build upon a solid campaign by the special teams unit in 2025.

Here are three burning questions to look out for on the third side.

Can Virginia rediscover some return magic?

In the early goings of the 2025 season, Cam Ross dazzled as one of the nation’s top returners. But once teams stopped giving him returnable kicks, the Cavaliers consistently took touchbacks. What if Virginia can start drives closer to midfield?

One of the new transfers will probably take the returning role(s). Most likely, that will be Solomon Beebe — but a speedy receiver like Jacquon Gibson could also be an option. Whoever it ends up being, the Cavaliers are hoping the new returner makes a major impact by setting up Virginia’s offense with fantastic field position.

Which freshmen will see the field on special teams?

The NCAA’s new five in rule has essentially gotten rid of redshirting. Because players will have five years to play five seasons, there is no reason to redshirt a freshman. As a result, Virginia will have to get creative about getting its young Cavaliers involved. Special teams may be an answer.

Linemen such as Dylan Biehl could be an option as a field goal protector. Others, such as linebacker Dallas Brannon could be on kick return defense. Whoever earns playing time will have impressed the coaching staff.

Who gets involved other than Bettridge and Sparks?

Once more, Bettridge and Sparks will be Virginia’s kicker-punter duo. However, 2026 will be the final campaign for both of them. It might behoove the Cavaliers to experiment with future plans, perhaps by auditioning kickoff specialists, holders or long-range field goal wizards.

One more note — despite his talent, Virginia would certainly like to see Bettridge on the field less often. The Cavaliers attempted the most field goals in the ACC last year (30). Most of those attempts came in the redzone as a result of the offense stalling out close to a touchdown.