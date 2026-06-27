Cavaliers get a commitment from 2027 WR Prospect Markus Lee

Virginia's wide receivers room figures to get a lot more full -- and more competitive -- in 2027.

Varina's Markus Lee became the fourth receiver to commit to the Cavaliers on Friday, announcing his decision two weeks after taking his official visit to Grounds. He's also the second Blue Devil to pledge to coach Tony Elliott, joining cornerback Sa Rex.

Lee (6 feet, 175 pounds) is rated the No. 21 player in Virginia for the Class of 2027, according to 247Sports, which gives him three stars. He caught 23 passes for 336 yards as a junior in 2025 and also was credited with 17 tackles, one interception, a fumble recovery and a defensive touchdown as a two-way player.

Lee is an outstanding athlete who has high jumped 6 feet 5 inches and placed ninth in the VHSL Division 4 state outdoor championships with a leap of 6-3.

Lee also had official offers from Temple, Howard, Morgan State and Rhode Island but had long been linked with the Cavaliers because of a close relationship with head coach Tony Elliott and receivers coach Adam Mims.

Three other receivers in the Class of 2027 had previously committed to Virginia: Tajeh Watson (Anderson, S.C.), Jordan Burns (Liberty Christian Academy) and Landon Hicks (Trinity Episcopal in Richmond).

Watson is currently the highest-rated member of the 2027 class for the Cavaliers. The wide reciever position is going to be welcoming in new talent with this class and it is encouraging to see.

The Cavaliers' 2027 recruiting class now includes 15 players overall. It's rated No. 62 in the nation by 247Sports, ahead of only SMU among Atlantic Coast Conference schools.

Current ACC Recruiting Rankings (As of 6/26, rankings courtesy of 247Sports)

Miami (3rd Nationally) Virginia Tech (10th) Clemson (11th) California (19th) Georgia Tech (24th) Pittsburgh (32nd) Syracuse (36th) NC State (37th) Duke (38th) Louisville (39th) Wake Forest (41st) Boston College (43rd) North Carolina (44th) Stanford (51st) Florida State (55th) Virginia (62nd) SMU (82nd)

As you can see, Miami continues to set the pace when it comes to recruiting in the ACC and UVA still has quite a ways to go to catch up to everyone else in the conference, other than SMU. With another strong winning season, similar to one the Cavaliers just had, it would not be a surprise to see an uptick in the higher-rated talent gravitating towards Charlottesville moving forward under Elliott.