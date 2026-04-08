Virginia Football Signs Head Coach Tony Elliott To Contract Extension

Last season, Virginia football had a breakout season under Tony Elliott, winning double digit games, going to the ACC Championship, and nearly making the College Football Playoff. The school announced today that they have signed Elliott to a contract extension that goes through the 2030 season.

𝐄𝐱𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐝.@Coach_TElliott has signed an extension to stay in Charlottesville through the 2030 season 🔥#GoHoos 🔶⚔️🔷 pic.twitter.com/hlL90D0CQp — Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) April 8, 2026

Locked in

“We are extremely fortunate to have Tony Elliott continue to lead our football program,” Virginia AD Carla Williams said. “His commitment to the values of the University of Virginia and his commitment to developing the whole person through football have been a blessing. His vision of building the model program has never wavered, despite extraordinary adversity. The future is bright for UVA Football and we’re excited to continue this work together.”

“I want to thank Carla and the administration for their support of this football program,” Elliott said. “I also want to recognize that we are not in the position that we are without the loyalty of this staff and the buy-in from our scholar-athletes past and present. The commitment to football at the University of Virginia is real and palpable throughout our building. I’m proud of the foundation that we have laid and excited for what we can do together in the years to come.”

Elliott led Virginia to a school-record, 11 wins in 2025 which included a 13-7 victory over Missouri in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, UVA’s first bowl victory since 2018. The Cavaliers went 7-1 in ACC play, claiming the top spot in the ACC regular season standings outright for the first time in program history. UVA clinched a berth into the ACC Championship game and first since the 2019 season.

Virginia finished the year ranked No. 16 Associated Press poll, appearing in the final 12 polls, the program’s longest stay since 2004. It marked the highest final AP ranking for UVA since 1995. The Cavaliers were ranked in all six College Football Playoff rankings for the first time ever and finished in the No. 19 spot.

For his efforts, Elliott was named the ACC Coach of the Year, the Bear Bryant ACC Coach of the Year, the Associated Press ACC Coach of the Year and the TD Club of Richmond Bobby Ross Coach of the Year Award. Elliott was also a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Award and a semifinalist for the Eddie Munger Award.

Elliott and UVA reloaded in the transfer portal this offseason and are set to showcase some of their newcomers next Saturday in the spring game. Virginia football has its leader locked in and the future remains bright for the Cavaliers as they look to build off last season's success.