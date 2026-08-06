Why there's a different vibe for this Virginia football team

Every season is different. Every team is unique. There's never a guarantee that one year's success will carry over to the next.

Still, there seems to be a different vibe with Virginia's 2026 football squad. Coming off a school-record 11-win season and an appearance in the ACC championship game, the Cavaliers are hungry for even bigger things — and truly believe they can achieve them.

That's a real change for a program that has compiled winning records in consecutive seasons just once (2018-2019) in the past two decades. But there's justification for their optimism. Here are three reasons why.

1. Talent and depth

Tony Elliott's staff hasn't impressed recruiting analysts with its high school signing classes in the five years since he arrived in Charlottesville. His initial haul in 2021, which included starting left guard Noah Josey, was his highest-ranked class at 37th nationally by 247Sports.

In today's college football world, though, that doesn't matter as much as it once did. Many players make multiple college stops. And under Eliott, the Cavaliers have become a magnet for attracting former hotshot prospects whose first choice might not have panned out.

Quarterback Beau Pribula, running back Peyton Lewis, receiver Rico Flores Jr., center Drake Metcalf, cornerback Omillio Agard and safety Brandyn Hillman were all four-star recruits who started their careers at Power Four Conference schools and contributed there before finding their way to Charlottesville.

On paper, at least, they represent talent upgrades over almost anyone who has played their respective positions during Elliott's tenure as head coach. Pribula is bigger and more mobile than Chandler Morris, who authored last season's heroics. Flores looks like a No. 1 receiver, and Hillman owns a national championship ring from his time at Michigan.

And while there are still battles going on for playing time at running back, receiver, defensive line and cornerback, Elliott has more options than ever in case of injuries. Coaches have named multiple wideouts, pass rushers and defensive tackles who have caught their eyes in workouts so far. Losing a stud like Monroe Mills a year ago might be less be fatal.

2. Confidence

Former Virginia coach Al Groh used to talk about "the confidence of demonstrated performance." And while this year's team has more than 50 newcomers, there are plenty of holdovers who contributed to last season's breakthrough success.

Offensive linemen Josey and McKale Boley, receiver Kam Courtney, defensive linemen Fisher Camac, Anthony Britton and Jason Hammond, safety Ethan Minter and others were all invaluable cogs in the 11-3 season. They exude quiet confidence and have helped their talented new teammates adjust to the program's elevated expectations.

Elliott and his assistants did a remarkable job of integrating last season's newcomers into a cohesive unit that went 5-3 in one-score games. That experience should come in handy again this year.

3. Schedule

As noted often, Virginia couldn't have asked for a more favorable slate of games this season. Seven of the Cavaliers' 12 contests will be played at Scott Stadium (after the opener against N.C. State was relocated from Brazil), and they won't have to face ACC contenders Miami, Louisville, Clemson, Georgia Tech or Pittsburgh.

There aren't many gimmes, but with the exception of an Oct. 17 visit to SMU (and perhaps an Oct. 3 trip to Florida State), the Cavaliers should be favored in every game this season. (They opened as 5.5- point favorites against NC State.)

That adds a bit of pressure, because a single stumble in ACC play could cost Virginia a chance of returning to the championship game — especially under the conference's new tiebreaker system. But with talent, experience and a favorable schedule, the Cavaliers aren't likely to shrink from the challenge.