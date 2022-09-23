CavaliersNow Gameday Guide: Virginia Football at Syracuse

The Virginia Cavaliers open up ACC play against the Syracuse Orange on Friday night at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York. The game is set to kickoff at 7pm and will be televised on ESPN.

Below you will find links to all of our preview coverage of the Friday night's matchup between the Cavaliers and the Orange, including a complete preview of the game, how to watch or stream, injury reports, betting previews, and additional stories:

Full preview: Game Preview: Virginia Football at Syracuse

How to watch: UVA Football: How to Watch Virginia Cavaliers vs. Syracuse Orange

Story on the last meeting between UVA and Cuse: Triple-Overtime Thriller: The Last Time Virginia Played Syracuse

Virginia injury report: UVA Football: Injury Report on Antonio Clary and Billy Kemp

Betting preview: Virginia Football Now 10-Point Underdogs at Syracuse

