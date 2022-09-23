CavaliersNow Gameday Guide: Virginia Football at Syracuse
The Virginia Cavaliers open up ACC play against the Syracuse Orange on Friday night at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York. The game is set to kickoff at 7pm and will be televised on ESPN.
Below you will find links to all of our preview coverage of the Friday night's matchup between the Cavaliers and the Orange, including a complete preview of the game, how to watch or stream, injury reports, betting previews, and additional stories:
Full preview: Game Preview: Virginia Football at Syracuse
How to watch: UVA Football: How to Watch Virginia Cavaliers vs. Syracuse Orange
Story on the last meeting between UVA and Cuse: Triple-Overtime Thriller: The Last Time Virginia Played Syracuse
Read More
Virginia injury report: UVA Football: Injury Report on Antonio Clary and Billy Kemp
Betting preview: Virginia Football Now 10-Point Underdogs at Syracuse
Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter
Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook
See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated
See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated