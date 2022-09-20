UVA Football: Injury Report on Antonio Clary and Billy Kemp

When Virginia opens ACC play on Friday night at Syracuse, the Cavaliers could be without two of their veteran leaders for the second-consecutive week. Fifth-year receiver Billy Kemp IV and senior safety Antonio Clary, who both missed Saturday's game against Old Dominion, are not likely to be available by Friday's game against the Orange.

UVA head coach Tony Elliott reported that Billy Kemp IV had been dealing with an illness last Friday and then was sent to the hospital for testing as his condition worsened causing him to miss the ODU game.

"He [Kemp] had been battling some illness, but was practicing, doing well. And then he just became severely dehydrated and then had to go get some tests run and he's doing better now," Elliott said in Tuesday's weekly press conference. "But we're just erring on the side of caution to make sure that... the most important thing for me is his health overall. And it's not a severe situation, but he needs to be cleared from the doctor and he won't be able to go to the doctor until tomorrow [Wednesday], so we're not going to push it. So I don't anticipate that he'll be cleared."

At this point, it appears that Tony Elliott does not have expect to have the services of his veteran slot receiver and punt returner when the Hoos take on the Orange on Friday.

Antonio Clary, on the other hand, is considered day-to-day and could potentially play in Friday's game depending on how the rest of this week goes. Last week, Clary suffered what Elliott is calling a "stinger", a common football injury in the neck/shoulder area in which the main concern is nerve protection. That injury forced Clary to be a late scratch from Saturday's win over Old Dominion.

"Antonio is day-to-day. He's dealing with the stinger issue that you saw in the game and really it's just a matter of how quickly the nerve responds and he has the proper amount of strength," Elliott said. "So it could be a gameday decision, but he was out there today. He was running around, he was in a green jersey which means no contact. But I saw him in the tackling drills, so obviously he's feeling better."

