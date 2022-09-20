Skip to main content
UVA Football: Injury Report on Antonio Clary and Billy Kemp

Virginia Athletics

UVA Football: Injury Report on Antonio Clary and Billy Kemp

See the latest injury updates on Antonio Clary and Billy Kemp ahead of Virginia's game at Syracuse
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

When Virginia opens ACC play on Friday night at Syracuse, the Cavaliers could be without two of their veteran leaders for the second-consecutive week. Fifth-year receiver Billy Kemp IV and senior safety Antonio Clary, who both missed Saturday's game against Old Dominion, are not likely to be available by Friday's game against the Orange. 

UVA head coach Tony Elliott reported that Billy Kemp IV had been dealing with an illness last Friday and then was sent to the hospital for testing as his condition worsened causing him to miss the ODU game. 

"He [Kemp] had been battling some illness, but was practicing, doing well. And then he just became severely dehydrated and then had to go get some tests run and he's doing better now," Elliott said in Tuesday's weekly press conference. "But we're just erring on the side of caution to make sure that... the most important thing for me is his health overall. And it's not a severe situation, but he needs to be cleared from the doctor and he won't be able to go to the doctor until tomorrow [Wednesday], so we're not going to push it. So I don't anticipate that he'll be cleared."

At this point, it appears that Tony Elliott does not have expect to have the services of his veteran slot receiver and punt returner when the Hoos take on the Orange on Friday. 

Antonio Clary, on the other hand, is considered day-to-day and could potentially play in Friday's game depending on how the rest of this week goes. Last week, Clary suffered what Elliott is calling a "stinger", a common football injury in the neck/shoulder area in which the main concern is nerve protection. That injury forced Clary to be a late scratch from Saturday's win over Old Dominion. 

"Antonio is day-to-day. He's dealing with the stinger issue that you saw in the game and really it's just a matter of how quickly the nerve responds and he has the proper amount of strength," Elliott said. "So it could be a gameday decision, but he was out there today. He was running around, he was in a green jersey which means no contact. But I saw him in the tackling drills, so obviously he's feeling better."

Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter
Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

Scroll to Continue

Read More

See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Latest Virginia Cavaliers news and storylines

Virginia Makes Top Five for Former Ohio State Commit George Washington III

Five-Star Attackman Kyle Colsey Commits to Virginia Lacrosse

UVA Men's Golf Ranked No. 1 for First Time in Program History

Four-Star Davin Cosby Sets Decision Date, Virginia in Final Four

Virginia Football Now 10-Point Underdogs at Syracuse

Virginia Kicker Brendan Farrell Named ACC Specialist of the Week

ACC Announces Kickoff Time for Virginia at Duke Football Game

In This Article (1)

Virginia Cavaliers
Virginia Cavaliers

Four-star shooting guard George Washington III has released his top five.
Basketball

Virginia Makes Top Five for Former Ohio State Commit George Washington III

By Matt Newton
Five-star attackman Kyle Colsey announced his commitment to the Virginia men's lacrosse program.
Lacrosse

Five-Star Attackman Kyle Colsey Commits to Virginia Lacrosse

By Matt Newton
Virginia men's golf wins Streamsong Invitational in Bowling Green, Florida
All Sports

UVA Men's Golf Ranked No. 1 for First Time in Program History

By Matt Newton
Four-star shooting guard Davin Cosby Jr. has announced a date for his college decision.
Basketball

Four-Star Davin Cosby Sets Decision Date, Virginia in Final Four

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers receiver Keytaon Thompson celebrates after converting a first down against the Old Dominion Monarchs.
Football

Virginia Football Now 10-Point Underdogs at Syracuse

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers kicker Brendan Farrell walks off the field after making the game-winning field goal against the Old Dominion Monarchs.
Football

Virginia Kicker Brendan Farrell Named ACC Specialist of the Week

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong (5) passes the ball under pressure from Duke Blue Devils defensive end Michael Reese (59) during the second quarter at Scott Stadium.
Football

ACC Announces Kickoff Time for Virginia at Duke Football Game

By Matt Newton
The Virginia volleyball team celebrates after scoring a point against East Carolina.
All Sports

UVA Volleyball Goes 2-1 in Home Tournament, Off to Best Start Since 2004

By Kathleen Boyce