Skip to main content
Virginia Football Now 10-Point Underdogs at Syracuse

Matt Riley/Virginia Athletics

Virginia Football Now 10-Point Underdogs at Syracuse

The Orange are currently favored by 10 points over the Cavaliers for Friday night's matchup at Syracuse
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Virginia opens up ACC play at Syracuse on Friday at 7pm. The oddsmakers do not think the Cavaliers will fare particularly well on the road against the undefeated Orange and the ever-changing betting lines have stretched even more in favor of Syracuse so far this week. 

UVA now sits as a consensus 10-point underdog at Syracuse across the major sports betting sites. Virginia opened as a 7.5-point underdog according to Caesars Sportsbook on Sunday, while BetMGM, DraftKings, and FanDuel each opened with the Cavaliers as 8.5-point underdogs. Since then, the line has moved and all four sites now have the Orange favored by 10 points at home against the Hoos. 

Virginia is 0-3 against the spread so far this season:
Week 1: Virginia (-21.0) defeated Richmond 34-17
Week 2: Virginia (+4.0) lost to Illinois 24-3
Week 3: Virginia (-8.5) defeated Old Dominion 16-14

Syracuse is 3-0 against the spread so far this season:
Week 1: Syracuse (+6.0) defeated Louisville 31-7
Week 2: Syracuse (-24.0) defeated UConn 48-14
Week 3: Syracuse (-1.5) defeated Purdue 32-29

The over/under for the Virginia-Syracuse game ranges from 54.5 to 55.5 depending on the betting source. 

Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter
Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated

Scroll to Continue

Read More

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Latest Virginia Cavaliers news and storylines

Virginia Kicker Brendan Farrell Named ACC Specialist of the Week

ACC Announces Kickoff Time for Virginia at Duke Football Game

UVA Volleyball Goes 2-1 in Home Tournament, Off to Best Start Since 2004

Former Wahoo Ryan Conrad Leads Waterdogs to PLL Championship

Thrilling Comeback Lifts No. 9 UVA Field Hockey Over No. 13 Saint Joseph's

Five Observations From Virginia's Win Over Old Dominion

UVA Women's Soccer Rallies From Two-Goal Deficit to Beat No. 2 UNC

In This Article (2)

Virginia Cavaliers
Virginia Cavaliers
Syracuse Orange
Syracuse Orange

Virginia Cavaliers kicker Brendan Farrell walks off the field after making the game-winning field goal against the Old Dominion Monarchs.
Football

Virginia Kicker Brendan Farrell Named ACC Specialist of the Week

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong (5) passes the ball under pressure from Duke Blue Devils defensive end Michael Reese (59) during the second quarter at Scott Stadium.
Football

ACC Announces Kickoff Time for Virginia at Duke Football Game

By Matt Newton
The Virginia volleyball team celebrates after scoring a point against East Carolina.
All Sports

UVA Volleyball Goes 2-1 in Home Tournament, Off to Best Start Since 2004

By Kathleen Boyce
Former UVA men's lacrosse star Ryan Conrad leads the Waterdogs to the 2022 PLL Championship.
Lacrosse

Former Wahoo Ryan Conrad Leads Waterdogs to PLL Championship

By Matt Newton
The Virginia field hockey team celebrates after defeating JMU.
All Sports

Thrilling Comeback Lifts No. 9 UVA Field Hockey Over No. 13 Saint Joseph's

By Matt Newton
Virginia safety Lex Long celebrates after successfully defending an Old Dominion passing play.
Football

Five Observations From Virginia's Win Over Old Dominion

By Matt Newton
Virginia kicker Brendan Farrell talks about his game-winning field goal against Old Dominion.
Football

WATCH: Brendan Farrell Talks Game-Winning Field Goal vs. Old Dominion

By Matt Newton
Sarah Clark dribbles the ball during the Virginia women's soccer game at North Carolina.
All Sports

UVA Women's Soccer Rallies From Two-Goal Deficit to Beat No. 2 UNC

By Matt Newton