Virginia Football Now 10-Point Underdogs at Syracuse

Virginia opens up ACC play at Syracuse on Friday at 7pm. The oddsmakers do not think the Cavaliers will fare particularly well on the road against the undefeated Orange and the ever-changing betting lines have stretched even more in favor of Syracuse so far this week.

UVA now sits as a consensus 10-point underdog at Syracuse across the major sports betting sites. Virginia opened as a 7.5-point underdog according to Caesars Sportsbook on Sunday, while BetMGM, DraftKings, and FanDuel each opened with the Cavaliers as 8.5-point underdogs. Since then, the line has moved and all four sites now have the Orange favored by 10 points at home against the Hoos.

Virginia is 0-3 against the spread so far this season:

Week 1: Virginia (-21.0) defeated Richmond 34-17

Week 2: Virginia (+4.0) lost to Illinois 24-3

Week 3: Virginia (-8.5) defeated Old Dominion 16-14

Syracuse is 3-0 against the spread so far this season:

Week 1: Syracuse (+6.0) defeated Louisville 31-7

Week 2: Syracuse (-24.0) defeated UConn 48-14

Week 3: Syracuse (-1.5) defeated Purdue 32-29

The over/under for the Virginia-Syracuse game ranges from 54.5 to 55.5 depending on the betting source.

