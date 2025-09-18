Chandler Morris ranked 47th In CBS Sports QB Power Rankings Heading Into Week Four
In the new quarterback power rankings from CBS Sports, UVA quarterback Chandler Morris remains in the top 50 of signal callers in college football heading into Week Four. While the Cavaliers' run game has been front and center in the headlines, Morris has been able to lead an offensive unit to clean, sustained drives minus a few hiccups in Week Two.
Morris has been incredibly efficient when he has been asked to take control of Virginia's offense, completing 70% of his passes while finding the end zone four times. Morris also brough quite a resumé to UVA, leading the American Conference in completions (322), passing yards (3,774) and touchdowns (31) last season. The Dallas native also added over 200 yards and four scores on the ground in 2024.
Morris came to Charlottesville to replace Anthony Colandrea after the junior quarterback left UVA for UNLV in Nevada.
Where does Colandrea rank?
CBS Sports ranked Anthony Colandrea the 32nd-best quarterback in the country so far this season.
Despite dropping three spots in the rankings this week, Colandrea led the Rebels to their first Big Ten win in over two decades against the Bruins. The dual-threat weapon threw for 203 yards and three touchdowns, adding 59 yards rushing.
Through three weeks, Colandrea leads all qualified quarterbacks in completion percentage (75.4%) and passing touchdowns (6).
Morris has a chance to slide back up the rankings with a solid outing in a conference game this week. A mediocre Stanford pass defense gives Morris the chance to flash some talent on Saturday.
The signal callers just ahead of Morris on the list have not been the most impressive so that could also help Morris shoot back up the boards.
One Spot Ahead: LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier came in at No. 46, just ahead of Morris. Nussmeier has had a solid season so far, completing 65% of his passes for a 3-0 LSU team that took down the #4 Clemson Tigers (we have since learned Clemson might have been ranked a bit high based on how their schedule has played out so far).
With LSU facing off against Southeastern Louisiana University, I believe will take a monster performance from Nussmeier to keep him ranked as high or even say him move up the rankings.
Two Spots Ahead: PSU QB Drew Allar
One spot ahead of Nussmeier, Penn State quarterback Drew Allar. Through three weeks of inferior opponents, the senior has been serviceable. Over the past two weeks, Allar has completed around 56% of his passes and recorded his first turnover of the season against Villanova.
Obviously, running backs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen are the stars and focal points of this offense so Allar has not been asked to do too much.
Allar and PSU are taking on a stifling Oregon defense that has only allowed 133 yards per game, good enough for 19th in the country. Oregon's run defense has had less success allowing the 6th most rushing yards per game (122) in the Big Ten.
If Penn State's offense is centered around the run, as they usually are, Allar could take a back seat and possibly fall below Morris in the rankings.