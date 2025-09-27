Chandler Morris, Virginia Upset No.8 Florida State in Overtime Thriller
On a night where the Cavaliers were honoring the 1995 Hoo's upset home win over Florida State, Virginia secured a historic upset of their own in Scott Stadium. Quarterback Chandler Morris led the UVA offense to a 46-point explosion while the defense contained FSU quarterback Tommy Castellanos when it really mattered. An overtime interception by defensive back Ja'son Prevard sealed the deal, 46-38, marking a major home win for this program.
Top Performers: UVA QB Chandler Morris
UVA signal caller Chandler Morris has solidified himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the ACC for sure. The senior had his hands all over the game - scrambling for major yardage while also delivering strikes to receivers down the field. Yes, he did have a few sloppy mistakes that led to interceptions, but the final pick was because the UVA offense was obviously trying to push the ball down the field to score before the end of regulation.
Morris finished with a stat-line of: 26/35, 229 YDS, 2 TD, 3 INT | 8 ATT, 37 YDS, 3 TD
Morris also did a great job at spreading the wealth across the offense. The transfer tossed a completion to eight players on the UVA offense including five to receiver Jahmal Edrine for 45 yards and a score. In general, I think it is safe to say Morris might have outplayed Castellanos.
Top Performers: UVA DB Ja'son Prevard
Hoo's defensive back Ja'Son Prevard caught both interceptions thrown by Castellanos in the upset. His first interception came after he tipped the pass while blitzing Castellanos and caught it deep in the Virginia red zone. The takeaway kept FSU from leveling the game at seven early. It definitely surprised the Seminoles and took the wind out of their offense for a while.
The junior then intercepted Castellanos' desperation throw on fourth down in overtime to secure the win. The lob landed in the hands of Prevard as the Cavaliers' fans rushed the field. The play came after an apparent touchdown by Duce Robinson was called back after officials determined he never had complete possession of the football after juggling the pass multiple times before leaving the back of the endzone.
Top Performers: UVA RB J'Mari Taylor
Virginia running back J'Mari Taylor is back to his old scoring ways. On top of a rushing score, senior transfer ran the ball a hefty 27 times for 99 yards, his highest total since the Week Two loss to NC State. The touchdown marks Taylor's sixth through five weeks, tied for third-most in the country.
Florida State's defense had not let up more than 40 rushing yards to a running back heading into Week Five. Not only did Taylor smash that mark, Xavier Brown added 60 yards of his own. The backfield of Taylor, Harrison Waylee, and Brown was electric against a staunch Florida State defense. Imagine how much greater the unit can be when they get back to full strength when Noah Vaughn is also available.