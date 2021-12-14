Skip to main content
    •
    December 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    Chris Long: “Carla Knocked It Out of the Park” with Tony Elliott Hiring

    The former Virginia football star approves of Tony Elliott as Virginia’s new head football coach
    Author:

    There was no shortage of high-profile Virginia football alumni on hand for Tony Elliott's introductory press conference as UVA's new head football coach on Monday afternoon. Former Cavalier standouts like Herman Moore and Chris Long were in attendance at the outdoor practice turf field in Charlottesville for Elliott's formal introduction.

    Chris Long was asked for his thoughts on Elliott's hiring after the press conference.

    “Carla [Williams] knocked it out of the park, she really did,” Long said of the UVA Athletics Director’s hiring of Tony Elliott. “To be able to land a guy who has had offers to coach at other places, who has interest, who has the pedigree he has, the life experience he has, who’s seen the things he’s seen… and you can tell that he’s observant. He studies, he’s a student.”

    Long, who played at Virginia from 2004 to 2007 and was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year in 2007, said that he has heard from several Clemson players and coaches who speak very highly of Tony Elliott.

    “In football, there’s a chain of - I don’t have to know Tony Elliott. If I know a guy and trust a guy who trusts him and knows him and loves him, that’s good enough for me,” said Long. “That’s how important your reputation is in football and he’s got a great reputation.”

    Long even said that after a brief conversation with Elliott, he was “ready to go play for him.”

    “Little things are obviously important to him and they go a long way,” Long said. “He told us how important it was going to be to have our involvement and I believe him.”

    Read More

    It seems that Elliott has the support of some notable Virginia football alums as he begins his tenure leading the UVA football program. 

    Read more from Cavaliers Now

    Jelani Woods Declares for NFL Draft

    Tony Elliott Wants Virginia Football to be the “Model Program in College Football”

    Tony Elliott Introduced as Virginia Head Football Coach

    Brennan Armstrong Not Transferring from Virginia

    ACC Men’s Basketball Power Rankings: Week 6

    Virginia Football Commits Tweet Wave of Positive Messages

    Brennan Armstrong Wins 2021 Dudley Award

    Chris Long
    Football

    Chris Long: “Carla Knocked It Out of the Park” with Tony Elliott Hiring

    1 minute ago
    Jelani Woods Virginia Cavaliers football
    Football

    Jelani Woods Declares for NFL Draft

    1 hour ago
    Tony Elliott Virginia Cavaliers football
    Football

    Tony Elliott Wants Virginia Football to be the “Model Program in College Football”

    8 hours ago
    Tony Elliott Virginia Cavaliers football
    Football

    Tony Elliott Introduced as Virginia Head Football Coach

    20 hours ago
    Brennan Armstrong Virginia Cavaliers football
    Football

    Brennan Armstrong Not Transferring from Virginia

    21 hours ago
    James Akinjo Baylor Bears men's basketball
    Basketball

    College Basketball Week 6 AP Top 25: Baylor at No. 1

    Dec 13, 2021
    RJ Davis North Carolina Tar Heels men's basketball
    Basketball

    ACC Men’s Basketball Power Rankings: Week 6

    Dec 13, 2021
    Xavier Brown
    Football

    Virginia Football Commits Tweet Wave of Positive Messages

    Dec 12, 2021