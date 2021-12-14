Chris Long: “Carla Knocked It Out of the Park” with Tony Elliott Hiring

There was no shortage of high-profile Virginia football alumni on hand for Tony Elliott's introductory press conference as UVA's new head football coach on Monday afternoon. Former Cavalier standouts like Herman Moore and Chris Long were in attendance at the outdoor practice turf field in Charlottesville for Elliott's formal introduction.

Chris Long was asked for his thoughts on Elliott's hiring after the press conference.

“Carla [Williams] knocked it out of the park, she really did,” Long said of the UVA Athletics Director’s hiring of Tony Elliott. “To be able to land a guy who has had offers to coach at other places, who has interest, who has the pedigree he has, the life experience he has, who’s seen the things he’s seen… and you can tell that he’s observant. He studies, he’s a student.”

Long, who played at Virginia from 2004 to 2007 and was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year in 2007, said that he has heard from several Clemson players and coaches who speak very highly of Tony Elliott.

“In football, there’s a chain of - I don’t have to know Tony Elliott. If I know a guy and trust a guy who trusts him and knows him and loves him, that’s good enough for me,” said Long. “That’s how important your reputation is in football and he’s got a great reputation.”

Long even said that after a brief conversation with Elliott, he was “ready to go play for him.”

“Little things are obviously important to him and they go a long way,” Long said. “He told us how important it was going to be to have our involvement and I believe him.”

It seems that Elliott has the support of some notable Virginia football alums as he begins his tenure leading the UVA football program.

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Jelani Woods Declares for NFL Draft

Tony Elliott Wants Virginia Football to be the “Model Program in College Football”

Tony Elliott Introduced as Virginia Head Football Coach

Brennan Armstrong Not Transferring from Virginia

ACC Men’s Basketball Power Rankings: Week 6

Virginia Football Commits Tweet Wave of Positive Messages

Brennan Armstrong Wins 2021 Dudley Award