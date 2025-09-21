College Football Bowl Projections For Virginia After Dominant Win Over Stanford
Virginia opened up conference play with an absolute bang. Chandler Morris exploded for a 4 TD, 380-yard night at Scott Stadium. The passing game took over while the rush still helped Virginia drive the ball down the field efficiently, with little to no resistance from the Stanford defense on most drives. J'Mari Taylor, Harrison Waylee, and Xavier Brown all averaged over five yards per rush against the Cardinals' flimsy defense.
Let's take a look at how this lopsided conference win impact's the Hoo's odds to earn a trip to a bowl game down the road.
ESPN's Mark Schlabach Prediction: Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl vs South Carolina
According to ESPN senior writer Mark Schlabach, UVA is projected to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa, Florida.
Virginia has never appeared in the bowl since its inaugural game back in 2008. South Carolina was actually slated to participate back in 2020, but the bowl was inevitably cancelled when too many members of their staff contracted COVID-19. Officials were then unable to find a replacement team to take on UAB.
Virginia's last bowl appearance was back in 2019. The Hoo's fell to the Florida Gators in the Orange Bowl in Miami. Florida's offense was spearheaded by big performances from running back Lamical Perine and wide receiver Van Jefferson. For Virginia, quarterback Bryce Perkins threw four touchdowns and receiver Hasise Dubois found the end zone twice in the 36-26 Virginia loss.
History Between UVA and USC
Virginia last faced off against the Camecocks back in the 2018 Belk Bowl in Charlotte, North Carolina. The 8-5 Virginia Cavaliers shut out the six-win South Carolina team, 28-0.
Quarterback Bryce Perkins tossed three scores to wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus, who finished with 100 receiving yards on the dot. Plus, running back Jordan Ellis rushed for over 100 yards and a score on the night.
On the defensive side of the ball, defensive back Juan Thornhill intercepted South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley and returned it over 50 yards.
The win in the 2018 Belk Bowl snapped the longest then-active streak without a bowl win in the entire ACC.
South Carolina's Disappointing Season
The Gamecocks have not gotten off the start they were hoping for. A 2-2 start including two SEC losses in the first four games is ugly.
Quarterback La'Norris Sellers has shown flashes of being the signal caller South Carolina is looking for but has not been consistent enough. In the loss against #23 Mizzou, Sellers had his best game of 2025 so far. However, he was mediocre against South Carolina State and suffered a scare with an injury against Vanderbilt.
Sellers also makes a lot of negative plays. The senior has finished with negative rushing yards over the past two weeks after two productive weeks on the ground in Week One and Two.
South Carolina looks like a middling team while Virginia continues to impress and could find themselves higher up in the ACC standings further into the season.