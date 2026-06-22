Constructing a Virginia football All-Star team in the Tony Elliott era

If undrafted free agent deals are included, Coach Tony Elliott has helped develop loads of NFL talent since his first season in 2022. He has also coached over a dozen All-ACC players, some of whom are still on the roster heading into Elliott’s fifth season at the helm.

Using the 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 seasons, here is what a Tony Elliott All-Star team could look like:

Offense

Starters:

QB Chandler Morris

RB J’Mari Taylor

WR Malik Washington, Malachi Fields, Trell Harris

TE Sage Ennis, Tyler Neville (in 12 personnel)

OL McKale Boley, Noah Josey, Drake Metcalf, Brady Wilson, Brian Stevens

Even though Brennan Armstrong is Virginia’s all-time leading passer, he struggled in his one year under Elliott in 2022 — completing just 54.7 percent of his passes, throwing seven touchdowns and an ACC-worst 12 interceptions. The clear starting quarterback is Morris, who leads Elliott starters in yards, touchdowns and completion percentage.

Taylor is also an easy pick, as he is the one and only First Team All-ACC running back Virginia has had under Elliott. The receivers are clear picks too — Washington, Fields and Harris are the only All-ACC receivers save for Keytaon Thompson. He heads to the bench as the wideout with the fewest yards and touchdowns among that four-man cohort in the Elliott age.

At the tight end position, Ennis has logged the most snaps and brings exceptional blocking skills. Right now, Neville earns the spot as the receiving tight end. Neville ranked second in receptions and receiving yards among Cavaliers in 2024.

The offensive line gets more complicated. It has long been Virginia’s belief to play “the best five possible,” which sometimes includes some shifting around. Under Elliott, the clear best five linemen include four interior Cavaliers — but each of them have proven to be versatile.

Reserves:

QB Anthony Colandrea

RB Kobe Pace, Mike Hollins, Perris Jones, Harrison Waylee, Xavier Brown

WR Keytaon Thompson

KR/WR Cam Ross

TE Dakota Twitty

OL Jack Witmer, Makilan Thomas, Monroe Mills

There are only four quarterbacks who have started multiple games for Virginia since 2022. The most productive one not named Chandler Morris was Colandrea, who displayed the occasional flash of high upside. The tight end position is also easy — the most valuable contributor at that position, albeit in a limited sample size, is Twitty.

Des Kitchings loves to cycle in running backs, so why not include six starting-caliber backs? Taylor and the five reserves have all been extremely valuable contributors over the past few seasons. The receiving side becomes more complicated — Thompson was Third Team All-ACC in 2022, and Ross earns a spot for his return man ability (he also earned Honorable Mention All-ACC in 2025) but it becomes difficult to find other wideouts who match their production.

On the blocking side, Witmer proved to be reliable as a converted offensive lineman, particularly in 2025. In that same season, Thomas performed well before missing most of the campaign. As for Mills, he was regarded as the top tackle in the transfer portal last year. Even though he has yet to play a snap for Virginia, he adds value — he effectively served as an assistant coach in 2025, and his previous play speaks for itself.

Defense

DE Fisher Camac

DT Jahmeer Carter

DT Aaron Faumui

BANDIT Mitchell Melton

LB Kam Robinson, Nick Jackson

CB Anthony Johnson, Fentrell Cypress II

SPUR Ja’Son Prevard

S Jonas Sanker, Devin Neal

John Rudzinski likes to get several players rotating in on his defense — a situation which is perfect for an All-Star lineup. In particular, James Jackson sitting on the bench is an extremely difficult choice. The unrelated Nick Jackson deserves a spot next to Robinson, though, as he recorded 104 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, five sacks and four passes defended in 2022.

Other 2022 stars include Faumui (39 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and four sacks), Johnson (51 tackles, three tackles for loss, two interceptions and 12 passes defensed) and Cypress (ACC-best 14 passes defended).

Johnson earned First Team All-ACC honors in 2022, while Cypress and Nick Jackson earned Second Team spots and Faumui earned Honorable Mention status.

The obvious starters are Robinson and Sanker. Carter could be counted in that group as well. As for contested starters, Camac and Melton earned spots over Chico Bennett Jr., who only produced two (three, in Camac’s case) more sacks in double the total starts. As of now, Prevard occupies the SPUR spot — with a tip of the cap to Corey Thomas Jr. and eventually Corey Costner. Neal gets to start opposite Sanker, although Ethan Minter could surpass him with a strong 2026 campaign.

Reserves:

LB James Jackson

BANDIT Chico Bennett Jr., Daniel Rickert

SPUR Corey Thomas Jr.

CB Jordan Robinson, Emmanuel Karnley

S Antonio Clary, Ethan Minter, Coen King

Jackson, Bennett and Rickert deserve starting spots on most teams, but they headline the reserves on this All-Star team. Thomas, Robinson, Karnley, Clary, Minter and King are all underrated contributors with sound fundamentals and the ability to make clutch plays. This list could shift once Donavon Platt, Ja'Maric Morris and others play more games, though. For now, the defensive backups are clear.

Special teams

K Will Bettridge

P Daniel Sparks

These two are the obvious candidates — they have started for four years and they are back once again in 2026. Virginia might have the most experienced kicker-punter duo in the nation. They round out an All-Star squad that would be capable of authoring an all-time historic season.