How have Tony Elliott’s Virginia football alumni performed in the NFL?

Since Coach Tony Elliott took over, a Virginia Cavalier was selected in the NFL Draft each year until that streak ended in 2026. But even so, a bevy of Cavaliers signed undrafted free agent deals and some of them have a strong chance to crack an NFL roster.

The Elliott-coached draftees (Dontayvion Wicks, Malik Washington and Jonas Sanker) have each spent a full year in the big leagues. Let’s take a look at how they have done.

Wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks

Wicks was selected 159th overall in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers. He played in 46 games over his first three seasons in Titletown, recording 108 catches for 1,328 yards and 11 touchdowns. He built a reputation as one of the better route runners in the NFL, with reliable hands and elite separation ability.

The Virginia product’s best moment in the spotlight was a Thanksgiving win at Detroit last season, when he corralled six receptions for 94 yards and two touchdowns. He scored the latter touchdown despite his shoe falling off earlier during the play. Wicks’ performance led the Packers to a 31-24 win over the Lions.

Wicks only started 18 games in his young career, though. He was part of an extremely crowded Green Bay receiver room that also featured Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Matthew Golden, Savion Williams, Malik Heath and Bo Melton. Wicks should be able to find more targets in 2026, as he was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason for two late-round picks.

The Eagles just traded away former star receiver AJ Brown, opening up a starting spot for Wicks next to returnee DeVonta Smith and rookie Mekai Lemon. Perhaps the former Cavalier can break out as a strong starter given his physical abilities and less arduous competition for targets.

Wide receiver Malik Washington

Speaking of target competition, things are undeniably looking up for Malik Washington. When he was selected 184th overall in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, he had to sit behind an elite receiving duo in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. However, the Dolphins were an 11-6 team the season before — and looked to have a promising future.

In his first two seasons, Washington only started three games. He has accrued 2,464 total yards and six total touchdowns as a versatile receiver, runner and returner. Most of that yardage has come as a kick returner.

Fast forward to 2026, and Washington is the clear No. 1 receiver on a team that could be entering an extended rebuild. The rest of Miami’s receiving corps is full of rookies, longtime backups and formerly uninspiring starters from other teams.

Luckily for Washington, experience is not the only reason he could be the top weapon for new quarterback Malik Willis. His new head coach is Jeff Hafley, coming over from Green Bay (home of Jayden Reed, who has a similar skillset to Washington). His new offensive coordinator is Bobby Slowik (who spent time with the Houston Texans, and similar player Tank Dell).

Because the Dolphins coaching staff has experience with quick-burst, short-yardage and versatile receivers, Washington is in a favorable position this season. He could have a major breakout campaign as the top WR on a team that may need to pass the ball often in the second halves of games.

Safety Jonas Sanker

Sanker, the last Cavalier to be drafted into the NFL, had a productive first campaign for a 6-11 New Orleans Saints squad. The Saints selected Sanker 93rd overall in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft and he went on to start 16 of 17 games at free safety as a rookie.

The former Virginia star was a key player — totalling 80 tackles, collecting a pair of interceptions, recovering a fumble and deflecting six passes.

Unfortunately for Sanker, his starting spot is not set in stone. The 2025 opening starter at free safety was Julian Blackmon, who suffered a season-ending torn labrum in the first game — which opened the door for Sanker to start every remaining game last season.

ESPN currently lists Blackmon as the starting free safety over Sanker. The Charlottesville kid will have to fight for snaps, but he did prove himself as an NFL-caliber safety last year.

Who’s next?

While Virginia did not have any players selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, there are plenty of undrafted free agents who have a strong chance to make a roster — J’Mari Taylor in Jacksonville, Mitchell Melton in Indianapolis and Cam Ross in Denver stand out. There are plenty more who could be strong practice squad candidates like Chandler Morris in Tampa Bay and James Jackson in Tennessee. Time will tell for those recent Cavalier alumni.