Virginia is gearing up for the Gator Bowl and to face Missouri next Saturday. While their focus is on the bowl game and coming out with a win, the transfer portal is alive and well. The Hoos will have some positions they have to replace, and one of the big ones is quarterback, depending on what happens with Chandler Morris.

A major name entered the transfer portal, and one of the most coveted players coming out of high school is DJ Lagway. This is a very interesting case for the Hoos, and probably one of the least likely gets for the program. Chandler Morris is still in question, and we will see what happens with him.

Let’s be real here. Lagway is likely going to be a very expensive quarterback and one that is going to command a lot of money. It would be an expensive investment for the Cavaliers to pour money into Lagway with other needs. The production also hasn’t been the best for him. Over the two seasons with Florida, Lagway threw for 4,179 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 23 interceptions. In 2025, he threw for only 2,264 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions. One of his worst performances came against LSU, where he threw one touchdown and five interceptions. It was the worst performance of his career.

The Good Stuff

Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway (2) celebrates at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL on Friday, December 20, 2024 in the 2024 Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl. The Gators defeated Tulane 33-8. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun] | Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He is a true dual-threat quarterback who can make plays with his legs and is also a great improviser. A lot of his top plays come when he escapes the pocket, buys time, and creates. That is what made the country and teams fall in love with his talent. It just has to be more consistent from Lagway, and when it is not there, to check it down and live for another day.

Lagway can also win the big games. He showed in Week 5 against Texas that he can deliver a big-time performance and upset a worthy opponent. In that game, Lagway finished with 298 passing yards and two touchdowns and defeated the Longhorns.

There is good stuff there with Lagway, but it still comes with risks.

Will need a great coaching staff to turn him around

Oct 1, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliot reacts during the second half against the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Lagway makes a good number of inopportune mistakes and, at times, makes bad decisions. He needs an overhaul and a staff that believes in him and can get the most out of him. We see it all the time: a quarterback transfers and has success. Sometimes it's the team simplifying the offense, presenting him more weapons, a great quarterback/coach relationship. Some recent examples in college football are Fernando Mendoza (Indiana), Cam Ward (Miami), and Darian Mensah (Duke). However, the player also has to be locked in and be willing to take the coaching and criticism.

In closing, Virginia would have to do a lot of work to get Lagway or even be on the radar. It likely would be a big risk for the Hoos, and not one I am sure they are willing to make.

