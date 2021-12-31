Ronde Barber Named Finalist for 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame

The Pro Football Hall of Fame released its finalists for the Hall’s Class of 2022 and former UVA defensive back Ronde Barber was named one of the 15 finalists in the Modern-Era Player category on Thursday.

This is the fifth year Barber has been eligible for induction into the Hall of Fame. Barber has been a semifinalist in each of the previous four years and this is the second year in a row that he is a finalist for induction.

Ronde and his twin brother Tiki both enjoyed decorated playing careers both at UVA and in the professional ranks. In three seasons playing defensive back at Virginia from 1994 to 1996, Ronde Barber recorded 15 interceptions, which is tied for third-most all-time at UVA. Barber was the ACC’s Freshman of the Year in 1994 and was a first-team All-ACC performer in all three seasons.

After graduating from Virginia with a bachelor’s degree in commerce, Barber declared for the NFL Draft and was selected with the 66th overall pick in the third round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Barber would spend his entire 16-year NFL career in Tampa Bay.

From 2000 to 2012, Barber started in every single game. His 215 consecutive starts are still an NFL record for most consecutive starts for a defensive back. Barber made five Pro Bowls, was a three-time First-team All-Pro, a two-time Second-team All-Pro, and was tied for the NFL lead in interceptions in 2011.

Barber intercepted a pass and returned it 92 yards for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter of Tampa Bay’s 27-10 victory at Philadelphia in the NFC Championship Game in 2003. That sent the Buccaneers to Super Bowl XXXVII, where Barber became a Super Bowl Champion as Tampa Bay defeated the Oakland Raiders 48-21.

Barber recorded 47 interceptions and 14 defensive touchdowns in his career, both of which are franchise records at Tampa Bay. His 1,428 tackles are second-most in Tampa Bay franchise history. Barber is the only player in NFL history to have at least 45 interceptions and 25 sacks in his career.

The Hall of Fame Selection Committee can select as many as five candidates from the Modern-Era Players category to be inducted into the Hall of Fame in the Class of 2022. In order to be selected, a candidate must receive at least 80% positive votes.

The full list of 15 finalists for the Hall of Fame:

Jared Allen (Chiefs, Vikings, Bears, Panthers)

Willie Anderson (Bengals, Ravens)

Ronde Barber (Buccaneers)

Tony Boselli (Jaguars, Texans)

LeRoy Butler (Packers)

Devin Hester (Bears, Falcons, Ravens)

Torry Holt (Rams, Jaguars)

Andre Johnson (Texans, Colts, Titans)

Sam Mills (Saints, Panthers)

Richard Seymour (Patriots, Raiders)

Zach Thomas (Dolphins, Cowboys)

DeMarcus Ware (Cowboys, Broncos)

Reggie Wayne (Colts)

Patrick Willis (49ers)

Bryant Young (49ers)

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 will be announced during the NFL Honors show at 9pm on February 10, 2022 in Los Angeles.

