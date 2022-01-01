Skip to main content
    •
    January 1, 2022
    Publish date:

    Kyle Guy Catches Fire in Miami Heat Debut

    Guy tied a career-high with 17 points in his first NBA game in 229 days
    Author:

    It was Kyle Guy's first appearance in an NBA game in 229 days, but it was like he had never left. 

    After spending the first two months of the NBA season in the G League with the Canton Charge, Kyle Guy signed a 10-day hardship contract to join the heavily depleted roster of the Miami Heat on Tuesday night. On Friday night in Houston, Guy played in an NBA game for the first time since May 16th. 

    It did not take long for Guy to show the Miami Heat that they made a good decision signing him. In the first half alone, Guy made four three-pointers and recorded 15 points, four rebounds, four assists and four steals. 

    Guy finished with 17 points (tied a career high) on 6/8 shooting from the field and 4/6 shooting from beyond the arc in 24 minutes played and the Heat defeated the Rockets 120-110. 

    The former UVA men's basketball star was the talk of NBA Twitter on New Year's Eve. 

    One game certainly does not guarantee anything, especially for a player on a 10-day contract, but Guy could not have asked for a better game in his debut with the Miami Heat, who would be silly not to lock Guy into a long-term contract as soon as possible. 

    Miami's next game is on Sunday at the Sacramento Kings. 

