Twin Football Prospects Marcus and Dominique McKenzie Commit to Virginia

Marcus and Dominique McKenzie, twin brothers from Saint George, Utah, who are both three-star football prospects, announced their commitment to play football at the University of Virginia on Wednesday.

Dominique McKenzie is a wide receiver and is ranked as the No. 10 player from the state of Utah in the class of 2022.

Marcus McKenzie is a cornerback and is ranked as Utah’s No. 11 player in the class of 2022.

Both players stand at 6’0” and 170 pounds.

The McKenzies chose Virginia over offers from Oregon, BYU, Pittsburgh, and Arizona. Although the twins will ultimately remain teammates in college as they have been for their entire lives, it was not a top priority for them in their respective decisions to go to the same school.

“We didn’t want to tell each other what we wanted at first, but it ended up that Dominique and I wanted the same things,” Marcus McKenzie told 247Sports. “It kind of worked out that way. We were ok if one of us wanted to go somewhere else. It’s super exciting and I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue playing together.”

Although the McKenzies committed from the class of 2022, it seems they will not play for Virginia until the 2024 season, as they plan to go on church mission trips for the next two years.

“Coach Mendenhall knows how to get the missionaries back into football after the two years of being away, so we know we won’t be forgotten and there’s a solid plan in place to reincorporate,” said Dominique McKenzie.

With this pair of commitments, Bronco Mendenhall now has 14 commitments in the Virginia football recruiting class of 2022, including 13 three-star recruits and one four-star recruit in receiver Dakota Twitty. UVA’s 2022 recruiting class is currently ranked No. 52 in the country.