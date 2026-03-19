UVA vs. Wright State Tactical Breakdown: 3 Ways the Cavaliers Can Beat the Raiders

The NCAA Tournament action is rounding the corner for the Virginia Cavaliers, who are entering their First Round matchup as a No. 3 seed in the Midwest Region. With plans to face the Wright State Raiders, a No. 14 seed, the Cavaliers should have a solid chance at coming out on top.

However, as we've seen in the past, upsets are not unheard of during March Madness. But for the sake of Virginia, many are hoping that any upset will fall in the favor of the Hoos.

UVA's season thus far has been something truly special. The talent, the chemistry, the willingness to learn, the superb coaching from Ryan Odom—it's been a remarkable run. Fortunately, it's not over yet, and if all goes well during the First Round, their year won't be over anytime soon.

Having said that, in order to advance to the Second Round, the Cavaliers will need to check a few boxes during their game against the Raiders on Friday.

Pressure Wright State's Primary Trio

Detroit Mercy Titans guard Lance Stone and Wright State Raiders guard TJ Burch | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Raiders are equipped with a handful of efficient players on offense, namely Michael Cooper, Michal Imariagbe and TJ Burch. Heading into the matchup, Cooper leads Wright State with 13.4 points per game, while Imariagne leads with seven rebounds and Burch averages 3.5 assists.

Burch is the second-highest leading scorer for the program, averaging 12.3 points per game, and Imariagbe comes in with 11.8. Across the various statistical categories, this trio is consistently high up on the board. The Cavaliers must be prepared to pressure this group early on, but maintaining such pressure will be the other missing piece.

Turn Up Defensive Intensity

Virginia Cavaliers guard Dallin Hall | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Once the NCAA Tournament kicks off, persistent defense becomes even more important. One slip-up can immediately hand over a loss. For a team as hungry for victory as the Hoos, an early exit would be devastating.

The Cavaliers generally have a solid defense and bring an imposing size to the court. Between Thijs De Ridder's 6'9" frame and Johann Grünloh's 7'0" frame, these towers add immense pressure to any defensive unit.

Control the Tempo

Virginia Cavaliers guard Chance Mallory | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

If the Hoos can control the tempo throughout the game, this will be their greatest asset to clinching the First Round victory—set the pace, set the style of play and continue maintenance. Achieving flow on the court is imperative, but having a hot start to kick things off will allow them to take an early lead.

Bottom line, the ball is in UVA's court. If they can show up in the same form they've had during the campaign, it wouldn't be surprising to watch them make a deep run.