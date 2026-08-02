Every Virginia Football Starting Job Up for Grabs This Season

Competition is the lifeblood of a successful football program. The more candidates a team has for starting spots, the more intense practice becomes, and, theoretically, the better the players (and the squad) will be.

Even with the departure of 13 starters from the Gator Bowl win over Missouri, Virginia's starting lineup seems largely set. Missouri transfer Beau Pribula entered camp as QB1, and his five linemen (plus tight end Dakota Twitty) are all graduate students with plenty of experience.

The defense has a few more openings, but early leaders are already emerging, based on comments by head coach Tony Elliott.

Still, with nearly four weeks to go until the crucial Aug. 29 season opener against N.C. State, there should be a fair amount of jockeying for starting jobs, especially among the offensive skill position candidates and along the defensive line. Here's a look at potential starters at each position:

Quarterback: Beau Pribula

Barring injury or an unexpected decline in his practice performance, Pribula will take the field against the Wolfpack. His arm strength and mobility allowed him to beat out Pitt transfer Eli Holstein, who should be ready if needed.

Offensive line: McKale Boley (LT), Noah Josey (LG), Drake Metcalf (C), Maklian Thomas (RG), Monroe Mills (RT)

These seem etched in stone. These five graduate students have a combined 162 collegiate starts and should form the backbone of the offense.

Tight end: Dakota Twitty

He was the team's most improved offensive player in 2024 and was off to a strong start in 2025 before suffering a season-ending leg injury against Louisville in October. He's healthy now, with John Rogers a capable backup.

Running back: Jekail Middlebrook or Peyton Lewis

These two transfers from the state of Tennessee are expected to battle it out. Lewis (6-1, 212) is bigger, faster, and comes from a more renowned program (Tennessee), but Middlebrook (5-10, 198) has earned raves from his coaches for his versatility and shiftiness and may have the early edge. Holdover Xavier Brown is also in the mix.

Wide receivers: Rico Flores Jr. , Da'Shawn Martin, Tyson Davis, Dylan Cope, DaMari Carter, Jacquon Gibson, Kameron Courtney.

This figures to be the most fluid competition on the offense, with lots of candidates looking to separate themselves. Flores, a transfer from UCLA, is the front-runner for the X (outside) spot. Heralded freshmen Cope and Carter have the ability to challenge transfers Martin (Kent State) and Davis (Central Michigan) for playing time at Z and also to back up Flores. Courtney, who caught 25 passes for the Cavaliers a year ago, is receiving a push from Gibson, who had 63 receptions for UMass.

Defensive ends: Fisher Camac, Justin Townsend, Matthew Fobbs-White, Ezekiel Larry, Devon Baxter, Billy Koudelka, Nnanna Anyanwu

Camac is penciled in at one spot after making 13 starts and amassing 4.5 sacks a year ago. The other seems wide-open, with Ivy League transfers Townsend (Columbia) and Larry (Yale) hoping to make a mark. One wild card could be the return of Cazeem Moore, who had three sacks a year ago and had his final season of eligibility restored by a court ruling last week.

Defensive tackles: Jason Hammond, Anthony Britton, Bull Richardson, Jonathan Allen, Darrion Henry-Young, Kervins Choute, Sichan John

Hammond is a returning starter and likely to keep that job, but competition will be fierce for the other spots. The coaching staff is high on John, who saw backup duty as a freshman and showed up in better shape this summer. Expect a lot of competition and a rotation from a surprisingly deep field of candidates.

Linebackers: Kam Robinson, Maddox Marcellus, Landon Danley

If his torn ACL has fully healed, preseason all-ACC pick Robinson is one of the nation's most dynamic defensive playmakers. Marcellus and Danley, who played in his absence a year ago, will battle for the other starting spot, with freshmen Derek Uran and Dallas Brannon likely to see time as backups.

Cornerbacks: Donovan Platt and Omillio Agard

Platt made nine starts a year ago and knows the defense well. Agard, a transfer from Wisconsin, has impressed coaches with his speed and aggressiveness and could be a factor in the pass-happy ACC, although he's coming back from a wrist injury suffered in spring practice. Graduate student Jam Jackson started 12 games in 2024 but sat out last season with an injury and hopes to get back in the mix.

Safeties: Ethan Minter, Brandyn Hillman, Corey Costner

This trio seems set. Minter, a converted high school quarterback, started all 14 games as a sophomore and is considered a coach on the field. Hillman was the team's premier defensive transfer after helping Michigan win the 2024 national title. Costner was a rare freshman who made an impact last season, making two late-season starts and two interceptions.