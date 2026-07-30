Five takeaways from Virginia's first day of fall camp

Just as scoring a touchdown on your opening drive doesn't guarantee a victory, one preseason practice isn't a definitive indication of how a season will unfold.

Still, Tony Elliott came away relatively optimistic after Virginia's initial day of fall camp on Wednesday, identifying several positive developments and noting some issues that need attention as the Cavaliers prepare to host N.C. State in their opener on Aug. 29.

Here are five things we learned from Virginia's first, non-contact workout:

1. Unexpected depth

Two positions of uncertainty for the Cavaliers are their wide receiver corps and their interior defensive line. Both groups lost veteran starters from last year's 11-3 team, and finding adequate replacements is a priority.

Elliott foresees competition for starting jobs among both groups, with some quality candidates.

Senior Jason Hammond returns at one defensive tackle spot, but the quest to succeed four-year starter Jahmeer Carter at nose guard includes former backup Anthony Britton, transfers Darion Henry-Young and Kervins Choute, 311-pound sophomore Sichan John -- whom Elliott said "is in the best shape he's ever been" -- and freshman Bull Richardson.

"My hope is that the competition is all day, every day," Elliott said. "And [defensive tackles coach Kevin Downing] has to wait all the way up until game time to say who's actually running out there first, but they're all ready to play and play starter caliber snaps."

The receivers room features transfers Rico Flores Jr., Da'Shawn Martin, Jaquon Gibson and Tyson Davis, along with returnee Cam Courtney and promising freshmen Da'Mari Carter and Dylan Cope. Elliott chastised Martin for a lackluster effort on one corner route in practice and was pleased with the way he responded.

"At the end of the day, I don't mind playing them all if they're all kind of in the same category," Elliott said. "And if somebody wants to separate, then that's going to be the pushing that they have to do. I'm going to try and push them all to be consistent enough for the quarterbacks to have confidence to go out and play at a high level."

2. Beau Pribula is taking charge

By definition, quarterbacks are normally team leaders. Chandler Morris took charge last season, and Beau Pribula is in the process of doing the same this time.

As the Cavaliers finished their pre-practice stretching Wednesday, Pribula moved to the center of the indoor facility and led the team in "Hoos (jumping) jacks" and a team huddle. His teammates then followed the Missouri transfer onto the exterior practice field.

His teammates and coaches have raved about Pribula's arm strength and mobility, but Elliott -- who made his reputation as a quarterback guru at Clemson -- was looking for other leadership traits as well.

"Just body language and command in the huddle, trying to drive the guys," Elliott said. "I saw good body language even when a guy may not have made a play for him, which is a part of leadership. I think that sometimes people overlook those type of things in a quarterback. You want to see good body language from a quarterback when his receiver doesn't make a play that should be made."

3. So is Ethan Minter

Most observers expect Michigan transfer Brandyn Hillman to be the leader of the secondary. His fellow safety, Ethan Minter, is also becoming a go-to guy on and off the field.

A converted high school quarterback, Minter started all 14 games as a sophomore last year and made 48 tackles, along with an interception and three pass breakups. Just as importantly, he has become what Elliott called "a defender of our culture" and a one-man welcoming committee for many of the team's 31 transfers.

"I think that what Coach E has built is special," Minter said, "and we just need to make sure anyone who comes in understands that the culture's not changing. Who's on the team might change, but the culture doesn't change. ... As a collective group, we understand what Coach E is about and what this program is about."

At 195 pounds, Minter is actually listed six pounds lighter than he was a year ago. But his physical impact is every bit as great. Elliott found that out during drills Wednesday.

"I had my back turned or walk through and he backpedaled into me and I was like, 'Man, that was Ethan? That felt like a linebacker,' " Elliott said. "... He's just been a student of the game. And he's able to run meetings without the coaches present because he has that kind of understanding of what we're doing."

4. Stars taking it slow

Senior linebacker Kam Robinson, recovering from a torn ACL, did not take part in non-contact drills on Wednesday. Other players wearing green jerseys designated for limited participation were offensive linemen McKale Boley and Jim Harris, defensive end Matthew Fobbs-White, safety Corey Costner, and receiver Isaiah Robinson, many of whom are coming off surgeries during the offseason.

"Just being smart," Elliott said. "... Hey, do we want to chance it and come out of the gate as hard as we can and risk, you know, [losing them for] games on the back end?"

Several other players were attending summer school classes to obtain the necessary grades to qualify to play as transfers.

5. A new vibe

For the first time in Elliott's five years as coach, the Cavaliers are coming off a winning season. Expectations are higher, and the coach wanted to be sure the effort was, as well.

Virginia went 5-3 in one-score games last season, including a 3-1 overtime record. That requires toughness, unity, and stamina, qualities that may be as important as speed, strength, or any other individual skill.

"I'm listening and looking what's the body language?" Elliott said. "Not necessarily when we start practice, but those last 20 minutes of practice when we're in the fourth quarter, what's the body language? What's the conditioning level? Does it sound the same way as the beginning of practice? So, there are specific things that I'm looking for when I go out there on day one."