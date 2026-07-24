How close is Virginia football to winning an ACC championship?

Aside from death and taxes, few things are guaranteed in this world. Virginia came tantalizingly close to winning its first Atlantic Coast Conference football title last fall, but that doesn't assure the Cavaliers anything in 2026.

A gut-wrenching overtime loss to Duke in the ACC final denied Virginia a College Football Playoff berth. Coach Tony Elliott and his staff spent a second consecutive offseason reloading through the NCAA transfer portal and assembled college football's most experienced roster, giving the Cavaliers a legitimate chance at returning chance at staying near the top of the conference standings.

Unless you're Ohio State, Alabama or Georgia, championship windows usually have expiration dates. Experience and continuity are important factors in successful programs, but each season is different. To contend for the league title -- even with a favorable schedule -- the Cavaliers will need to get contributions from players who have not previously played major roles in winning games in Charlottesville.

Elliott and his staff can count on consistent play from proven returnees like offensive linemen McKale Boley and Noah Josey, linebacker Kam Robinson and safety Ethan Minter. Transfers like quarterback Beau Pribula (Missouri) and safety Brandyn Hillman (Michigan) have started for teams in the nation's most powerful conferences.

To be elite, though, the Cavaliers will need winning performances from players who are new to the Power Four spotlight. These include high school recruits looking to replace graduated starters; former backups (at Virginia or elsewhere) moving into bigger roles; or transfers who excelled at lower levels and now seek to do the same in the ACC.

Here's an example from each category:

Freshman WR DaMari Carter

Competition will be fierce for all three starting receiver spots. There are plenty of candidates, including former Notre Dame and UCLA standout Rico Flores Jr., incumbent slot receiver Kam Courtney and Jaquon Gibson, who caught 63 passes for a winless UMass team last season.

No one is guaranteed a starting spot, though. Carter has the size (6-2, 200 pounds) and the pedigree (having starred on Varina's 2025 state championship team) to make an instant impact at a key position. If he's good enough to beat out his veteran teammates in practice, he could become the latest in a recent line of go-to Virginia receivers and give the Cavaliers a dependable mid-level target.

Senior LB Maddox Marcellus

After starting as a sophomore at Eastern Kentucky, Marcellus played in a backup role at Virginia last fall until Robinson tore his ACL against Duke. He started the Cavaliers' last three games and tied for fourth on the team with 49 tackles for the season.

This fall, he's slated to start alongside Robinson at linebacker. With Robinson expected to draw double-teams and opponents likely to avoid his side of the field, Marcellus could get plenty of chances to make even more tackles and force turnovers. If he shines, the defense will, too.

Graduate student DE Ezekiel Larry

No one is going to equate the Ivy League with the ACC, but Larry has shown the valuable ability to get to the quarterback -- one the Cavaliers could certainly use. He led the Ivy League with 10.5 sacks last season at Yale and is expected to be in the defensive end rotation this fall at Virginia.

As previously noted, the Cavaliers managed just one total sack in three three losses last season. If Larry can earn playing time and pressure the quarterback, Virginia's linebackers and secondary can play more aggressively and push for interceptions and fumble recoveries.

Can he do it? It's worth noting that Larry spent the 2024 season at San Diego State and had virtually no impact (two tackles in seven games) before returning to Yale. He's now older and presumably wiser and stronger. We'll see if that helps him make an impact in the ACC. The Cavaliers certainly hope he can.