Everything Noah Josey Said At His ACC Media Days Press Conference
Today was the first day of ACC Media Days, and the last team at the podium today was the Virginia Cavaliers. Representing the Cavaliers alongside head coach Tony Elliott were Chandler Morris, Jahmeer Carter, and Noah Josey. Here is what Josey had to say when he had his turn at the podium today.
1. On how the O-Line is meshing together and the relationships...
"Thanks for the question. A lot of praise to this staff this off-season for the types of guys they've brought in. Meeting with them in December, it was clear that the key for guys coming in was for them to be good-character guys, guys who want to win games, and I feel like that's the guys we've brought in.
Coming together as a unit hasn't been hard. There's going to be a lot of competition at all five spots during fall camp, which is huge. Having that competitive depth that Coach E talks about is going to be big, and along with stability we've got a strong group that can play 12, 15, 17 games, whatever we need."
2. On what a great season looks like for them...
"Yeah, I think the sky is the limit for this team. I think with the talent we have and the resources we have, we can do whatever we put our minds to, and I believe championships are not out of the question for us."
3. On playing multiple positions across the offensive line...
"Yeah, I feel like every week you go in watching film and thinking about how would you approach a certain play a ton of different ways, and I think that helps going into different positions. I think the coaches do a good job, too, of moving guys around, whether it be during spring ball or during camp or even during the season, just getting you snaps at center, at guard, at tackle, wherever you may be. They do a good job preparing you so when you do need to change positions in that moment, you're ready."
4. On all they changes they have had to go through...
"Fans would be surprised to learn how hungry these guys are. There's a lot of guys in our room who are coming here because this is a great opportunity for them and they're hungry and they're willing to do whatever it takes to put their best product on the field."