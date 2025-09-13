Everything You Need to Know About Today's Clash Between Virginia and William & Mary
Virginia prepares to host the William & Mary Tribe as they return home to Scott Stadium for a noon kickoff.
Here is all you need to know ahead of the Hoo's Week 3 matchup:
Time: 12:00 PM EDT
Location: Scott Stadium (Charlottesville, VA)
TV: ACC Network
Radio: Virginia Sports Radio Network
Recent Results: NC STATE 35 - UVA 31 | W&M 28 - MAINE 27
What A Win Means For Virginia
UVA's offense has started off the season hot through two games. The Hoos have the chance to continue their offensive dominance as they head deeper into the 2025 season.
Despite a loss to NC State, the offense is averaging almost 40 points and 485 yards through two games. A robust passing game led by quarterback Chandler Morris and an equally unstoppable rushing attack spearheaded by running back J'Mari Taylor has Virginia firing on all cylinders so far.
Morris enters today's game completing 70% of his pass attempts while finding the end zone a total of three times. The former North Texas signal caller also ranks among the top-25 Division I quarterbacks with a 79.6 QBR.
Despite the three scores, Morris threw a crucial, game-sealing interception late in last week's loss. If there has been any lessons to be learned so far this season for the Hoo's offense, it is to keep the ball safe and limit mistakes. While William & Mary does not flaunt an absolute powerhouse defensive unit, they are off to a hot start -- ranking No. 2 in the CAA for total defense. The Tribe's defense is allowing 280 total yards per game so far this season.
Morris' favorite target-- Cam Ross --has gotten off to an impactful start since coming over from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, VA.
Apart from reeling in 12 catches for over 160 yards and a score, Ross has impressed on special teams.
Ross accounted for over 220 all-purpose yards in his UVA debut back in Week 1. He also added a punt-return touchdown in last week's loss. The senior has been named ACC Specialist of the Week two weeks in a row. This marks the first time in program history that a Virginia returner has earned the honor in two consecutive games.
The Hoos rushing game is even more impressive, led by running back Taylor.
The 2024 Walter Payton Award finalist collected a career-high three touchdowns last week against NC State -- including a blazing 66-yard score down by four points in the third quarter.
Meantime, Taylor's five touchdowns through two games tops all Virginia rushers from the entire 2024 season. The senior is also the first Virginia player to rush for five total touchdowns through two games since 2011. He will have a big impact on today's game.
Overall, Virginia has another chance to flex their offensive weapons in a game they are heavily favored in. However, it is important for the offense to limit mistakes and play clean football before ACC play kicks off when they host Stanford next Saturday night.