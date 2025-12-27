Everything You Need to Know About Virginia's Gator Bowl Matchup vs Missouri

In just a few hours, the Virginia Cavaliers will take on the Missouri Tigers at the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. This will be a monumental night for the Cavaliers, and there is little room for error. The Tigers are already projected to win as it is, but that doesn't mean that UVA can't land another thrilling upset. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST in Jacksonville. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the matchup.

Historic Night

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers offensive lineman Drake Metcalf (60) and offensive lineman Grant Ellinger (65) waolk off the field after the game against the Duke Blue Devils during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

If UVA comes out on top tonight over the Tigers, the Cavaliers will secure their 11th win of the season. It has been several decades since they achieved 10 wins in a single season, so reaching 11 would set a new record for the program. Not to mention, this is only the second time that Virginia and Missouri have faced each other — the first time was back in 1973 when the Tigers clinched a 31-7 victory. There's a lot riding on the line tonight, but history is bound to be made one way or another.

"I think any time you have the opportunity to do something that nobody else has done at your university before, it's an exciting opportunity," said offensive lineman Noah Josey, per Jeff White of Virginia Sports. "And I think guys understand kind of the weight and the gravity of that. And so everybody's been putting the best work they can into it. It’s been a while since we've had the opportunity to play in a bowl game, so being able to go out there and be rewarded with a good game against a good team is something that we're all really excited about.”

Bowl Win on the Line

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Eli Wood (82) scores a touchdown to tie the score near the end of the 4th quarter as Duke Blue Devils cornerback Landan Callahan (21) defends during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Tonight's game will be Virginia's 22nd bowl appearance, but it will only be the third time the Cavaliers have competed in the Gator Bowl, with the first two games taking place in 1991 and 2008. However, it has been approximately six years since Virginia has played in a bowl game. In 2019, the Cavaliers took on Florida at the Orange Bowl, but UVA ended up walking away with a 36-28 loss.

Although Missouri is projected to win, Virginia has put up quite a fight on the field this year; it wouldn't be a complete surprise if they rally for another upset. In fact, they are only one of two teams in the ACC to wrap up the regular season with wins in the double digits — Miami is the other (11-2).

Hardy Will Be UVA’s Biggest Threat

Nov 29, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Ahmad Hardy (29) rushes during the second quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Tigers running back Ahmad Hardy has been one of their strongest weapons this season. Now, he is just 68 yards away from setting a program record for single-season rushing. Throughout his 2025 campaign, he rushed 1,560 yards for 241 carries and 16 touchdowns, averaging 6.5 yards per carry.

Hardy is known for his versatile playmaking abilities, competitiveness and his skill when it comes to reading and predicting moves before it's too late. Knowing this, the Cavaliers will need to stay on their toes and prepare to step in when he has the ball.

